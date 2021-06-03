Newsom calls for turning Humboldt State into a third Cal Poly

Humboldt State already has a reputation as a strong STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) school, Capps said, including offering the most science majors of any school in the California State University system.

"We're already sort of a polytechnic without the designation," Capps said.

As part of the transition, Capps said Humboldt State plans to offer more engineering and technology programs as well.

With more programs comes more students, and more faculty to teach them. Humboldt State may be remote, but Capps said the school doesn't struggle in attracting people to come work there.

"Once people come here, they really want to be here," she said.

Investment in rural California

Donna Wright, president and CEO of the Greater Eureka Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement that local businesses will benefit from the labor force infusion from new students moving to the area, as well as from a higher volume of sales.

"The polytechnic designation will have a ripple effect in the community," Sen. McGuire said.