Newsom issues online learning mandate; Napa County schools are complying

Gov. Gavin Newsom stepped into the debate over reopening schools for the fall, declaring Friday that schools in counties on the state's watchlist for worrisome COVID-19 outbreaks should begin fall instruction online only. Napa is one of those counties.

In Napa County, the Napa Valley Unified School District and the Howell Mountain Elementary School District had already announced a phased-in approach to returning to in-person learning, Barbara Nemko, Napa County superintendent of schools, said Friday.

Both the St. Helena Unified School District and the Calistoga Joint Unified School District will also be starting with distance learning, with details on their phase-in plans to be announced later this month, Nemko said.

Newsom has been under mounting pressure to keep classrooms closed for the fall as the pandemic surges across California and more and more districts put off plans to reopen.

"Safety is foundational, and safety will ultimately make the determination of how we educate our kids," Newsom said in a noon news conference. "Schools must provide meaningful instruction during this pandemic whether they are physically open or not. Our students, our teachers, our staff and certainly our parents prefer in class instruction, but only if it can be done safely."