Newsom now projects $18 billion shortfall in revenue for K-12, community colleges

In his March 13 executive order, Newsom promised to fully fund districts and charter schools for 2019-20, holding them harmless at the Prop. 98 level that the Legislature passed last June, as long as they provide distance learning, meals for low-income students and child care for essential workers. He hasn't indicated he'd renege on that promise.

Next year's funding, when the full brunt of the recession will be felt, is what is endangered.

In addition, there are other ways to mitigate the impact of a funding cut: through deferrals, which are late payments from the state, relief from increases in districts' employee pension payments and funding schools beyond the minimum - an argument school officials will make, pointing to the effects of campus closures on district expenses and children's learning.

"The governor understands that districts and community colleges cannot absorb a cut of that magnitude, which will eviscerate schools," said Kevin Gordon, a Sacramento-based school consultant. "The notion of cutting schools deeper than any reduction in school history doesn't seem reasonable in an election year."