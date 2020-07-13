You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Newsom orders new COVID-19-related closures in Napa, other counties
breaking top story

Newsom orders new COVID-19-related closures in Napa, other counties

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

This illustration shows the novel coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. 

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday lowered Napa County's “dimmer switch” and turned out the lights on indoor barber shops, hair salons, fitness centers, places of worship and offices for noncritical sectors.

Newsom announced during a noon press conference he was taking the step for 30 counties on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list. Napa County is on the list, which Newsom said comprises 80% of the state’s population.

It was unclear at what point the new closures will take effect.

"We're seeing an increase in the spread of the virus, so that's why it's incumbent upon all of us to recognize soberly that COVID-19 is not going away any time soon until there is a vaccine or an effective therapy," Newsom said.

The positive COVID-19 testing rate for the state is 7.4% over 14 days, up 21% over two weeks. Hospitalizations have risen 28% and ICU admissions 20% in two weeks, he said.

Napa County went on the state’s monitoring list last week for having 138.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days. The state threshold is 100 cases.

The immediate effect was closing indoor restaurant and tasting room activities and breweries and bars both indoors and outdoors.

Newsom on Monday closed those uses for all 58 California counties. He then added  barber shops, hair salons and other activities for counties such as Napa County that are on the state monitoring list.

Other counties on the list are Colusa, Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tulare, Yolo, Yuba and Ventura.

“As always, I want to remind you to limit your mixing with people outside of your households,” Newsom said. “It’s just common sense. But not everybody is following common sense.”

This story will be expanded as more information becomes available. 

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Napa Library reopens following coronavirus pandemic closure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News