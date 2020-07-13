Newsom orders new COVID-19-related closures in Napa, other counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday lowered Napa County's “dimmer switch” and turned out the lights on indoor barber shops, hair salons, fitness centers, places of worship and offices for noncritical sectors.

Newsom announced during a noon press conference he was taking the step for 30 counties on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list. Napa County is on the list, which Newsom said comprises 80% of the state’s population.

It was unclear at what point the new closures will take effect.

"We're seeing an increase in the spread of the virus, so that's why it's incumbent upon all of us to recognize soberly that COVID-19 is not going away any time soon until there is a vaccine or an effective therapy," Newsom said.

The positive COVID-19 testing rate for the state is 7.4% over 14 days, up 21% over two weeks. Hospitalizations have risen 28% and ICU admissions 20% in two weeks, he said.

Napa County went on the state’s monitoring list last week for having 138.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days. The state threshold is 100 cases.

The immediate effect was closing indoor restaurant and tasting room activities and breweries and bars both indoors and outdoors.