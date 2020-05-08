Newsom orders November ballots to be mailed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Citing public health concerns over millions of Californians showing up at voting locations this fall, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered ballots to be mailed to the state's 20.6 million voters for the November election while imposing strict new rules for anyone who participates in person.

The decision, Newsom said, reflects the assessment from health officials that the COVID-19 pandemic will not have subsided enough to permit the election to move forward under its traditional rules. While a majority of California's votes are now cast from a voting place, the change would mark the first time in state history that every registered voter is mailed a ballot.

"There's a lot of excitement around this November's election in terms of making sure that you can conduct yourself in a safe way, and make sure your health is protected," Newsom said during a midday event.

The decision to radically rethink the November election comes on the heels of a similar effort pushed by lawmakers and local elections officials. On Wednesday, the chairmen of the Legislature's two elections committees asked the governor to preempt their own effort, arguing that local officials needed more time to prepare for the changes than might otherwise be available if they had to wait for legislation to be enacted.