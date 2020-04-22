Newsom says state will allow hospitals to resume surgeries unrelated to pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that the state will allow hospitals to resume scheduling surgeries unrelated to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with state officials believing they will not overload the state's health care system.

Newsom said the state would work with hospitals and health care systems to schedule procedures like tumor removals and vital organ replacements that have been delayed due to the pandemic.

Newsom made the announcement through the lens of the state's six factors that will determine when physical distancing and shelter-in-place orders can be modified and relaxed.

Those factors include testing capacity, the burden on the state's health care systems and the capacity to resume the state's lockdown in the event of another wave of new cases. However, a relaxing of the current lockdown is still not imminent, he said.

"I wish I could prescribe a specific date to say 'well, we can turn off the light switch and go back to normalcy,'" Newsom said. "We have tried to make it crystal clear that there is no light switch and there is no date in terms of our capacity to provide the kind of clarity that I know so many of you demand and deserve."