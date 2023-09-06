Dodd contractor law signed by Newsom

Legislation from Sen. Bill Dodd to improve oversight and training of California’s nearly 300,000 licensed contractors has been signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Ensuring contractors work in a safe, competent and professional manner is at the heart of our commitment to Californians,” the Napa Democrat said in a news release.

That can be done through better communication and education, as well as clear pathways for improvement when things go wrong. The new law will advance those principles among the licensed trades, Dodd said.

The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) regulates 44 types of contractors, including builders, plumbers, electricians and painters. To ensure compliance with performance and safety standards, the board can impose remedial training or payment of restitution to consumers.

However, completion of these requirements does not always happen in a timely manner. Senate Bill 630 streamlines this probationary process, ensuring contractors meet licensing obligations with fewer delays.

The CSLB sponsored SB 630. The Assembly and Senate approved it before the governor signed it late Friday.

“Our agency does not currently have authority to re-impose discipline against a contractor for failure to comply with the terms of probation by completing specified training,” said David Fogt, CSLB’s registrar of contractors. “Consumer protection will be enhanced by authorizing CSLB to re-impose discipline without having to file a new disciplinary case.”