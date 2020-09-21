Newsom wants to step up climate fight as wildfires rage. But will Californians pay up?

Are they willing to spend any more?

Newsom hasn't yet detailed what he wants to do. But a higher price on carbon could create "political liabilities" for Newsom in a state mired in a difficult recession because of the COVID-19 economic shutdown, said Chris Busch, research director at Energy Innovation LLC, a San Francisco policy and research firm.

Polls show Californians overwhelmingly favor the state's climate initiatives; more than three-quarters of them want the state to take a leadership role on the world stage, according to a July survey by the Public Policy Institute of California.

But when it comes to paying for a green California, the results are mixed. Only about half are willing to pay more for electricity to reduce global warming, for instance. Californians pay about 50% more than the average American for each kilowatt-hour of electricity they use. But their monthly bills are actually 13% below the average because usage is so low.

"Californians want a free lunch but there is no free lunch on climate change," said Steve Maviglio, a Democratic political consultant in Sacramento. "It is an expensive issue to tackle. ... In this economy, I don't think people are willing to shell out more."