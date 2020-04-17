Newsome signs executive order for food worker sick leave

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday granting two weeks of supplemental paid sick leave to workers in the state's farming and food delivery industries during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The order will affect farmers, food delivery workers, fast food workers, grocery store workers and others involved in the state's food supply chain who have continued to work even as the state government and local governments advise residents to stay home during the pandemic.

The order also outlines health and safety standards for the food service industry, such as permitting workers to wash their hands every 30 minutes, or as needed, to ensure proper food safety and workplace sanitation.

Newsom signed the order after discussions with unions representing food service workers as well as the state Legislature's Latino caucus, which he said brought up the importance of food harvesters and packers to the state's food supply chain.

"That sector, by definition, is essential to our livelihoods and our capacity to meet just basic needs through this pandemic," Newsom said.

"And that sector in particular has been hard hit by strife, by challenges in terms of health and safety, by concerns around what is happening within food processing plants and meat packing plants."