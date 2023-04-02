BAY CITY NEWS SERVICE
One lane of southbound Interstate 680 in Fairfield will be closed for five consecutive nights beginning Monday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The lane closure will begin at 5 p.m. Monday near the Gold Hill Road exit. The closure is necessary for work crews to perform slide repair work along the right slope of I-680, which sustained storm damage in March.
The far right lane in the southbound direction of the freeway will be closed from Monday through Friday, between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.
All work is set to be completed by 5 a.m. Saturday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended some of the state's water restrictions on Friday because a winter of relentless rain and snow has replenished the state's reservoirs and eased fears of a shortage after three years of severe drought. He also announced local agencies that supply water to 27 million people and many farmers would get much more from state supplies than originally planned. But Newsom did not declare an end to the drought, warning much of the state is still suffering from its lingering effects.
Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, April 02, 2023
St. John’s Lutheran School 4th graders, from left to right, Grace Clayton, Leilani Delgado, and Ezzie Marcotte display their “Layers of the Earth” projects created in science class.
2023 Community Projects, Inc. Board members. Left to right, Cindy Wolfe, President; Diana Gerig, Thrift Shop Officer; Peggy Legg, Recording Secretary; Mina Byrne, Thrift Shop Officer. Back row, left to right: Marie Wights, Corresponding Secretary; Chris Brown, Publicity Officer; Roberta Hall, Vice President; Amber Vick, Specialty Groups Officer; Linda McClimans, Treasurer; and Cindy Brockmeyer, Social Activities Officer.
Napa Womens Club presents a donation to “Voices” Andres Cantera, VP Debbie Dean and Angie Avina.
On a rare sunny day Soroptimist International of Napa posed for a photo during their day retreat. Pictured left to right, back to front: Ellen York, Mary Rountree, Andi Knowlton, Leigh Kreiger, Jennifer Varma, Steph Martin, Sarah Goff, Laura Brasil, Tamie Frasier, Terry Kelly, Nancy Giltner, President Colleen Soares, Theresa Zimny, Cheryl Payan, Nancy Dempsey and Teri Marshall. Photo by Brenda Roberts.
Cambria Hotels celebrated Women’s History Month by bringing ‘Cheers to Her’ to Napa Valley Female Entrepreneurs. Pictured left to right: Heidi Van Dyke, Director of Upscale Brand Marketing at Choice Hotels; Debbie Dever, owner of Vintage Sweet Shoppe; Shilah Salmon, senior vice president of marketing at Jackson Family Wines; Janis Cannon, senior vice president of Choice Hotels’ Cambria Hotel; and Ascend Hotel Collection brands Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.