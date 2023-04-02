One lane of southbound Interstate 680 in Fairfield will be closed for five consecutive nights beginning Monday.

The lane closure will begin at 5 p.m. Monday near the Gold Hill Road exit. The closure is necessary for work crews to perform slide repair work along the right slope of I-680, which sustained storm damage in March.

The far right lane in the southbound direction of the freeway will be closed from Monday through Friday, between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.

All work is set to be completed by 5 a.m. Saturday.

