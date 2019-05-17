ST. HELENA -- Starting this Sunday, Caltrans paving operations will close one lane of Highway 29/Main Street overnight for two nights in the elm tunnel by Beringer Vineyards and for one night between Madrona Avenue and Pine Street.
Northbound Highway 29 in the elm tunnel is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, then reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, May 20. One lane of southbound Highway 29 will close at 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 21. One lane will remain open at all times, with one-way traffic control with a pilot car.
Paving will also take place on Highway 29 between Madrona and Pine on Tuesday, May 21. Work will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday and conclude at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 22. One lane will remain open at all times, with one-way traffic control.
Drivers should expect delays and exercise caution while driving in these areas.