Nine new COVID-19 cases reported by Napa County Wednesday

There were nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Napa County reported Wednesday, with five hospitalizations, an increase of one. 

Of the 1,832 people to get COVID diagnoses since March, 14 have died, 1,601 have recovered and 217 cases are active, the county said.

Since March, 14% of cases have been people under age 18, 21% have been 18 to 29, 34% have been 30 to 40, 20% have been 50 to 64 and 11% have been 65 and up, the county said. 

Because of a drop in cases over the past month and a half, Napa County has been allowed to expand some commercial activities and plan to allow some relaxation of school restrictions.

Napa County has COVID-19 testing capacity and availability this week, with test results coming back within two to five days. It is important for Napa County to maintain high testing numbers in order to avoid business re-closures, the county said.

Testing times are available in Napa this week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Testing times are available in St. Helena on Monday, Oct. 19.

To sign up for a test, please visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

