Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County

COVID-19 update

Napa County health authorities on Thursday announced nine more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Five people in the county were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 37% of local intensive care beds were available, according to the county Health and Human Services agency's informational website on the virus.

The county’s death toll from the virus has reached 106, including five non-residents, after a man living in the city of Napa died from COVID-19 on Monday.

Napa County remained at the yellow tier indicating “moderate” spread of the virus – fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days – for a third straight day. Bay Area counties including Napa have announced they would use a minimum three-week run at the yellow level as one condition, along with lowering hospitalization rates and increasing vaccinations, for relaxing mask-wearing and other requirements.

Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Unified School District saw a decrease in COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 15, its last before campuses closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The district reported eight positive tests, including seven on-campus students and one employee, compared to the 16 cases (12 on-campus students, one student in remote learning, and three staff members) it reported during the week of Nov. 8.

The most recent infections accounted for 0.04% of NVUSD’s 16,603 students in Napa and American Canyon, according to the district website.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

