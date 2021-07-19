Nine One Wine Podcast explores wine and St. Helena’s colorful police log

When asked about her favorite police log entry, Hoppe went with the suspicious package on Main Street that turned out to be a bag of cookies. Morisoli chose the box of wine that caught on fire outside Beringer.

“That’s the most Napa Valley thing I can think of,” Morisoli said.

Morisoli doesn’t think he’s ever made the police log, but Hoppe has done so a few times, always for fairly benign reasons. Once she lost a dog, and another time she and her friends set off legal fireworks during a birthday party. The birthday girl’s subsequent thank-you notes were accompanied by copies of that week's police log.

The Star has a policy of not naming businesses or individuals in the log, but the hosts love the thinly veiled references to the “Hunt Avenue store” and the “Main Street bar.”

“We’ve always wanted to record a live police log reading at Ana’s,” Hoppe said.

She and Morisoli often yearn for more details about specific log entries.

“We all want to know what happened with that box of wine,” Morisoli said. “What happened to that injured raccoon on Adams Street? Did we get him to Dr. Gold? Is he safe? Is he thriving? Did he have a good life?”