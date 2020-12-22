No. 10 Story of 2020: Elections reshape Napa political scene

For most Americans, 2020 will be remembered for a pivotal presidential race conducted against the world's worst pandemic in a century. But this year's election season also produced changes on the local front, and the widest local participation on record for local voters.

Voters in the city of Napa chose their first new mayor in 16 years. Two other candidates won seats on the City Council, including just the second Latino ever to move into the role in Napa. And a Napa County judge became the first to face an election challenge since the 1980s — a race she won handily.

The status quo held up in other parts of the local ballot, however, as Alfredo Pedroza and Belia Ramos won four-year extensions on the Napa County Board of Supervisors. In Yountville, residents defeated a ballot measure that would have turned the high-end resort town into the county's second locale for legal retailing of cannabis products — and its first to allow sales to all adults, without a doctor's recommendation.