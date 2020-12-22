No. 10 Story of 2020: Elections reshape Napa political scene

For most Americans, 2020 will be remembered for a pivotal presidential race conducted against the world's worst pandemic in a century. But this year's election season also produced changes on the local front, and the widest local participation on record for local voters.
Voters in the city of Napa chose their first new mayor in 16 years. Two other candidates won seats on the City Council, including just the second Latino ever to move into the role in Napa. And a Napa County judge became the first to face an election challenge since the 1980s — a race she won handily.
The status quo held up in other parts of the local ballot, however, as Alfredo Pedroza and Belia Ramos won four-year extensions on the Napa County Board of Supervisors. In Yountville, residents defeated a ballot measure that would have turned the high-end resort town into the county's second locale for legal retailing of cannabis products — and its first to allow sales to all adults, without a doctor's recommendation.
The most visible change on the local political scene was completed Nov. 3 as two-term Councilmember Scott Sedgley won a three-way race to become the next Napa mayor, replacing Jill Techel, who retired after four terms and 16 years as the face of the city.
Sedgley won Techel's endorsement in January 2019, when she announced she would not seek re-election. The mayoral race pitted him against his council colleague Doris Gentry, who was elected in 2016, and first-time candidate Gerardo Martin. The race proved a landslide for Sedgley, who captured more than 59% of the vote, against 22% for Gentry and 19% for Martin, and took office Dec. 8.
The contest for mayor between two current Napa council members opened the way to a pair of newcomers to represent two of the city's four newly drawn voting districts, created in May after a petition by the Napa County Progressive Alliance branded at-large voting for council seats an illegal dilution of Latinx political influence under state law. (The city's mayoral race remains open to all voters.)
Beth Painter, a longtime land-use planner who spent five years on the city's Planning Commission, easily won a four-way contest to represent the 2nd District covering much of west Napa. Selected for the 4th District in central Napa was Bernie Narvaez, an insurance seller who was elected in his second council bid and became the first Latino to hold the position since current county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza from 2012 to 2014.
Meanwhile, voters faced a choice that had not confronted them for decades — a decision about who should serve as a judge in Napa County Superior Court.
Monique Langhorne, appointed to the bench in November 2018 by former Gov. Jerry Brown, faced an unexpected challenge from the St. Helena resident Clifford Blackman in the March primary election. Though Langhorne, a county court commissioner for 12 years, was one of five Napa judges listed on the ballot, elections to the court had been uncontested formalities since a six-candidate race in 1984.
While Langhorne racked up a phalanx of endorsements from elected officials, law-enforcement leaders and other judges around the county, Blackman, a longtime civil attorney, ran a wispy, low-profile campaign, listing only three non-local endorsements, missing one candidates' forum and joining another only by telephone. The outcome was a runaway victory for Langhorne, who garnered 80% of the vote.
Elsewhere on the March ballot, two Napa County supervisors held off their challengers to win new terms. Pedroza defeated Amber Manfree, an environmental scientist backed by the slow-growth Vision 2050 group, while Ramos defeated American Canyon Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous.
Mayors in the Napa Valley's other cities also were returned to office in November, including American Canyon's Leon Garcia, St. Helena's Geoff Ellsworth and Calistoga's Chris Canning, who ran unopposed.
In a quiet year for ballot initiatives, a measure seeking to fund the Napa County Parks and Open Space District fell just short. Measure K, a reboot of a 2016 Napa county initiative, fell shy of the two-third majority required to pass tax measures, leaving the district's funding still in the hands of supervisors and grant providers.
The measure would have raised about $9 million annually for the district to protect wildlands and farmland either by outright purchase or through conservation easements, through which land remains in private hands in exchange for landowners forgoing development in perpetuity.
Yountville residents turned aside Measure T, which would have opened the town to one licensed seller of adult-use marijuana products. The initiative was rejected by two-thirds of voters, leaving Napa as the county's only city with legal cannabis sales, all at a handful of medical-use outlets west of downtown.
Unifying the myriad races on the November ballot — from the Trump-Biden presidential clash to the boards of local special districts — was strong Napa County turnout driven not only by the contest for the White House but also the primacy of mail-in voting in a time when the spread of the coronavirus made social distancing the rule.
More than 86% of the county's registered voters cast ballots, a level the Elections Division reported was the highest since 1960. The initial vote totals issued immediately after California's polls closed on Election Night — built almost entirely on mailed-in ballots — were about 60% of the total, the largest share in recent memory.
And as for that presidential race? Napa County voters gave Democrat Joe Biden 69% of the vote, Donald Trump 29%.
WATCH NOW: SHOULD COVID-19 VACCINES BE MANDATORY?
SEE HOWARD YUNE'S TOP PHOTOS OF 2020
Pride Is a Protest march in Napa
Pride Is a Protest march in Napa
Steve's Christmas Trees in Napa, 2020
Voting in Napa County 2020
City of Napa Truck Parade
Napa Bowl during the pandemic
Día de Los Muertos 2020 in Napa
Deer Park after Glass Fire
Glass Fire
Hennessey Fire destroys homes at Berryessa Highlands
Hennessey Fire destroys homes at Berryessa Highlands
Virtual Napa Junior Livestock Auction
Napa protest against police brutality
Drive-through diploma ceremony at New Technology High School
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
di Rosa Garden Workdays
Valentine's Day cookies at Vista Collina Resort
San Francisco 49ers fans in Napa
Napa on Ice leaves the Expo
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
There is some resolution, if not closure, to a deadly Napa crash that left a North Carolina teenager dead and a sister and family devastated.
Napa’s public school system has announced it may have to close another school campus to cope with falling enrollment and the resulting decreas…
Popular lifestyles retailer Anthropologie is coming to downtown Napa in the middle of next year, developer Todd Zapolski says.
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
Is it permissible to take apart a historic but damaged house — one of the city of Napa’s oldest landmarks — in hopes of saving it?
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
COMMENTARY: What do I have in common with Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed? Beyond the obvious, that is.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com