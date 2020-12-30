No. 2 Story of 2020: COVID-19 forced leaders into tough new roles

“That’s the balance we’re trying to strike,” Dillon said.

Relucio has been the face of the local response. She’s answered people’s questions on county Zoom programs. She’s given updates to the supervisors at their every meeting.

She’s made a mantra out of the three W’s of wear a mask, wash hands often and watch your distance. She’s talked about staying in a household bubble.

“You want to keep the economy open,” Relucio urged the community. “You want to keep people in jobs. And you’re doing it for the whole community. This is where it takes a village.”

Meanwhile, the Board of Supervisors has had discussions that hit many residents where they live — literally. One of them was how to help tenants who couldn’t pay rents because of COVID-19-related job losses, while also trying to help landlords who needed the income.

“I sure hope every tenant and their landlord right now are making a deal and working out a customized agreement for themselves,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said in June.

Napa County and its citizens soon had to deal with a seeming kaleidoscope of shifting state-mandated COVID-19 rules.