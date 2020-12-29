No. 3 Story of 2020: COVID-19 empties out schools, forces students and teachers into online purgatory

What emerged in Napa’s public schools by late October was a choice offered to parents — keep their children learning remotely from their homes, or ease them back into their campuses for two half-days a week.

Once inside their school buildings, students who began returning Oct. 26 would face a daily routine transformed by the need to keep people safe in a time of danger — widely spaced desks, hand sanitizer pumps everywhere, Plexiglas “sneeze guards” in offices and limits on the number of people to a room. Masks would cover the face of all teachers and staff, as well as pupils from the third grade up; face covering were strongly encouraged for the youngest children as well.

Electives like choir singing and brass playing — which could raise the risk of spreading the virus — remained off limits. Fall-season sports teams at local high schools first had their seasons delayed, then were cleared by the state to begin practicing in early December — and then were put on hold again after a late-year surge in COVID-19 infections across California and the nation.