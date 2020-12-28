No. 4 Story of 2020: Hennessey, Glass fires caused unprecedented destruction

Napa County’s 2020 looked like it couldn’t get worse with the pandemic raging and economy tanking — until the massive Hennessey and Glass fires incinerated some 900 homes and businesses.

The blazes are just one more reason many Napans are hoping for a better 2021. They delivered a one-two blow of fiery destruction unprecedented in the county’s history.

Electricity started the Hennessey Fire on Aug. 17, but this time Pacific, Gas and Electric wasn’t to blame. The county was hit with multiple lightning strikes during a freak, mostly dry storm.

At first, residents in the city of Napa could see a cloud of ominous smoke rising from the mountains east of Rutherford. Soon, a brown, smoky pall became a way of life as the eastern county burned at an unprecedented rate in fire records dating back to the 1930s.

The Hennessey Fire grew to include other lightning spawned fires and burned more than 230 miles within the county and 475 square miles overall. One can walk from Solano County the length of Napa County into Lake County and never leave the fire footprint.