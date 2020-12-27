No. 5 Story of 2020: A challenging year, to say the least, for Napa Valley's wine industry

“We are trending down, but only a couple of digits — not as badly as we’d predicted,” she said in July. “April was down to about half of last year, May was only down a third, June and July we’ve been down maybe 10%.”

The summer drew on into August, and warm temperatures — including a significant heat spike — brought the valley’s vineyards that much closer to harvest time, tourism high season in Napa. But it also brought with it exceedingly hot and dry temperatures, conditions that when coupled with a freak lightning storm that struck California nearly 11,000 times proved deadly. Lightning around Napa and Sonoma counties lit a series of wildfires that came to be dubbed the LNU Lightning Complex, which collectively grew to be the fifth largest in state history. Three Napa County residents died.

Though the complex destroyed homes and businesses in the rural, northeastern portions of Napa County, flames themselves largely spared the wine industry. But poor air quality coupled with fears of smoke taint — a phenomenon in which certain compounds in smoke attach themselves to wine grapes, ultimately ruining them — put something of a shadow over the year’s harvest, which had only just begun.