No. 6 Story of 2020: Pandemic rages, housing prices continue climb, evictions may loom

The Napa Valley’s housing market entered 2020 as one of the costliest and least forgiving in California or the nation. Houses were changing hands for an average price north of $700,000, one-bedroom apartments routinely required $2,000 and more a month, and a vacancy rate at or below 2% frustrated those seeking even a modicum of affordability in an owner’s market.
And then, in the spring, the novel coronavirus arrived.
By summer, local rents did indeed turn downward with economic trends — but not nearly enough to relieve the financial crunch for many tenants.
Zumper.com reported average Napa rents dropping by 7.2% for one-bedroom units and by 11.4% for two-bedroom dwellings from a year earlier. However, that still left tenants paying an average of nearly $1,800 and $2,300 a month, respectively, still onerous for service or farm-industry workers with uncertain job prospects amid business shutdowns.
Meanwhile, rents and sale prices quickly climbed at the upper end of Napa’s housing market, a trend local Realtors called the result of more out-of-towners arriving in the county in search of roomier digs while working from home during the pandemic. Home rentals charging upwards of $4,000 monthly were drawing multiple takers, some agreeing to pay a year’s rent in advance, said Jessica Buurma, a vice president with Compass Property Management.
Median home sale prices in the county continued to soar through the summer and into the fall, reaching $867,000 in August and $900,000 in September, the California Association of Realtors reported.
A host of emergency measures taken by federal and state governments put off the day of reckoning for households staring down weeks or months without income, as social distancing rules meant to contain the pandemic shut down whole industries while severely curtailing other businesses.
Responding to advocates’ warnings of mass evictions as the shutdown wave grew, a group of major banks allowed the deferral of home mortgage payments for California homeowners, but that move provided no relief for those renting rather than owning.
Tenant aid came by way of the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) that set a 120-day moratorium on evicting renters receiving federal assistance, a stopgap that ran out in July but was revived in September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That same month, California’s passage of Assembly Bill 3088 extended a March order by Gov. Gavin Newsom halting evictions statewide, protecting tenants in Napa County through the end of January 2021.
But the moratorium is only a temporary balm for Napa Valley renters pressured not only by pandemic-driven job losses but also by two major wildfires that slashed jobs in the county’s critical winemaking and hospitality businesses. In November, with state protection due to expire in less than three months, the chief executive of the Napa Valley Community Foundation worried about tenants facing eviction once moratoriums expire in the new year.
“The worry is, are we just kicking the can down the road and off of a cliff?” said Terence Mulligan, the foundation’s chief executive.
“I think the idea behind the expiration date of AB 3088 was that by then there would be … a light at the end of the tunnel regarding the actual virus,” said Pablo Zatarain, executive director of Fair Housing Napa Valley. With a fresh spike of COVID-19 infections in Napa triggering fresh business restrictions in November, he predicted, “if anything, it appears things will get worse over the winter.”
As housing costs resumed their climb later in 2020, one major housing development welcomed its first groups of residents while another moved closer breaking ground.
The Braydon, Napa’s largest housing complex in recent memory, in August completed its first phase of 282 rental apartments off Soscol Avenue, then gained city approval to add 218 more. Ten miles south in American Canyon, the developer of the long-awaited Watson Ranch project announced preparatory work on the residential, business and parkland project could begin in April, with 1,000 homes ultimately planned.
Amid the coronavirus crisis, older-style battles over the proper way for Napa to grow and add housing continued to simmer in 2020.
With the city developing a new general plan to guide its development for the next two decades, residents of three outlying neighborhoods pushed hard against rezoning their communities near the western city limits for “very low density” construction of one to two homes per acre. The movement united homeowners on Old Sonoma Road, where the proposed Napa Oaks subdivision was vetoed by the City Council in 2002 and 2018, who those seeking to hold the line against home building around Browns Valley’s Timberhill Park and the Foster Road and Golden Gate Drive area to the southwest.
Even without any applications to build in the three contested areas, advocates urged Napa to mark them as “greenbelts” allowing no more than one home for every 20 acres to preserve some of the city’s largest remaining open spaces. Similar restrictions already are in place near Napa Oaks and Timberhill, but not around Foster Road, a pasture-studded area that is endowed with panoramic valley views but also is zoned for both low- and medium-density housing.
City officials pondering the future of Napa land use continued to debate Foster Road’s proper future. In September, some members of the Planning Commission sided with those asking for a greenbelt — but others cautioned the city not to reject scarce housing sites too easily.
“There’s another finite resource here, and it’s the city limits,” said Commissioner Reed Onate. “... We’re having to balance a number of interests here; we can’t pit neighborhood against neighborhood. We have to all be part of the answer for the protection of the commons.”
