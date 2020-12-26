No. 6 Story of 2020: Pandemic rages, housing prices continue climb, evictions may loom

Amid the coronavirus crisis, older-style battles over the proper way for Napa to grow and add housing continued to simmer in 2020.

With the city developing a new general plan to guide its development for the next two decades, residents of three outlying neighborhoods pushed hard against rezoning their communities near the western city limits for “very low density” construction of one to two homes per acre. The movement united homeowners on Old Sonoma Road, where the proposed Napa Oaks subdivision was vetoed by the City Council in 2002 and 2018, who those seeking to hold the line against home building around Browns Valley’s Timberhill Park and the Foster Road and Golden Gate Drive area to the southwest.

Even without any applications to build in the three contested areas, advocates urged Napa to mark them as “greenbelts” allowing no more than one home for every 20 acres to preserve some of the city’s largest remaining open spaces. Similar restrictions already are in place near Napa Oaks and Timberhill, but not around Foster Road, a pasture-studded area that is endowed with panoramic valley views but also is zoned for both low- and medium-density housing.