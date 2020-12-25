No. 7 Story of 2020: Coronavirus wipes out Napa Valley entertainment

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Performing stages also went dark at Blue Note Napa, the Uptown Theater, the Lincoln Theater and other live music venues. Audiences never got to attend the Oxbow RiverStage concerts, which would have run from June to October and brought Gary Clark Jr., John Fogerty and other luminaries to downtown Napa. Organizers later announced the rescheduling of many of the planned performances to the summer of 2021.

The silence extended into the summer and then the fall, for music gatherings of both the name-brand and homespun varieties. BottleRock’s production team Latitude 38, after first pushing back their three-day concert slate from May to October, followed the lead of other major pop festivals and delayed a return to 2021, as the prospect of safely gathering 30,000 spectators a day into the Expo remained remote.

Rather than attracting 13,000 or more guests to the streets of Old Town Napa, Porchfest directors arranged for 11 musical acts to instead stream their performances live on the July day set aside for the festival.