No. 8 Story of 2020: A year of nationwide protests comes to Napa

A police-involved death publicized worldwide turned 2020 a year marked by street demonstrations and protests. And if the crowds in Napa were smaller and the passions less white-hot than in the major metropolises, the statements against racism and police violence were no less heartfelt.
A wave of protests rippled across the country after the May 25 arrest by Minneapolis police officers of George Floyd, an unarmed, 46-year-old Black man, that ended with his death after he struggled to breathe for more than eight minutes as an officer pinned a knee against Floyd’s neck in an incident captured on video.
Six days later, the first in a series of Sunday rallies began in downtown Napa. Beating drums and holding placards proclaiming BLACK LIVES MATTER and I STAND AGAINST RACISM, hundreds of protesters marched from the Napa County Courthouse to Veterans Memorial Park chanting demands for justice for Floyd — and invoked the names of Trayvon Martin, Oscar Grant and other people of color killed in police encounters.
“I personally have been targeted, pulled over to the side (driving), questioned randomly — mostly by St. Helena police where I grew up,” said Gabriela Fernandez, a KVYN-FM radio host and one of the organizers of the Napa marches, during the first protest May 31. “I’m tired as a Latina of witnessing the injustice that happens to us — decades and decades of people saying we’re making progress, and we aren’t (expletive) making progress. No one’s going to fight the system if it’s not us; you can’t trust the police if the police are the ones shooting people left and right.”
“Say his name!” “George Floyd!” some 300 protesters chanted outside the Third Street courthouse before commencing a downtown march that coursed down Third and First streets, and then on other Napa routes for more than eight hours.
That afternoon, Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer — the first African American to lead city law enforcement — spoke with the marchers, then went to one knee, an image of solidarity the police force soon shared on social media with the caption “We are with you. #GeorgeFloyd #NapaStrong.”
Over the following Sundays in June, a multiracial group of protesters returned to central Napa. A silent vigil June 7 in Floyd’s memory, led by local spiritual leaders of various faiths, was followed by an assembly of 200 that included many children and teenagers, in support of similarly youth-focused protests being held that same day in San Francisco and Oakland.
Billing themselves as the People’s Collective for Change, protest organizers sought to turn indignation over police violence and intolerance into concrete change for Napa’s people of color — including a call to roll back the excessive use of police force, including chokeholds and neck-restraint moves on suspects.
In late June, Plummer announced Napa officers no longer would be allowed to use the carotid control hold — which applies pressure to the side of the neck to render a person unconscious, rather than pressing on the windpipe in front — except in deadly-force scenarios. Previous policy allowed the tactic when it was “reasonably” believed to be “proportional to the seriousness of the suspected offense,” and department data showed the technique had been used 16 times from 2015 through May 2020.
The debate over racial justice eventually reached into City Hall, as the Napa City Council in September approved a resolution declaring systemic racism to be a crisis not only of civil rights but of public health as well. Entrenched discrimination, the resolution declared, has deprived people of color and other minorities of an equal chance at health, housing and public safety, as well as education and employment, thus impairing their quality of life and lifespans.
With the declaration, Napa announced a mandatory, multi-year training program for city staff covering racial equality, implicit bias, cultural awareness, LGBTQ rights and gender identity, with semiannual progress reports by the city manager.
“Not everybody starts at the same point on the track,” said Councilmember Scott Sedgley, who would be elected mayor in November. “Those that are starting a little bit behind, we as a civilized society need to help them catch up and have the same opportunity.”
Elsewhere, racial equity became a talking point in Napa even in the absence of street protests.
The Napa County Progressive Alliance petitioned Napa to assign districts to its four City Council seats, arguing that at-large elections violated state voting-rights law by diluting the influence of Latinx residents, who comprise 39% of the population.
After Napa approved the change for the November ballot, council candidate David Campbell argued for folding into the city the neighborhood near West Pueblo and Linda Vista avenues — a doughnut hole of county land where about 1,400 people have no city representation despite being fully surrounded by the city. Campbell, who finished second in the race for the 2nd District that includes the neighborhood, called the annexation of that and other county “islands” a way to give a political voice to more Latinx and lower-income people within the city limits.
While the year’s anti-racist protests were accompanied by efforts around the U.S. to remove Confederate status and other symbols of discrimination, a small but noticeable change came to one of Napa’s public artworks downtown.
Since its unveiling at the Historic Napa Mill in 2005, a colorful mosaic fountain illustrating the Napa Valley’s history had included a symbol of one of the valley’s darkest images — the burning cross and pointed white hoods of Ku Klux Klan rallies that took place in Napa and Yountville during the mid-1930s.
In late June — a month after George Floyd’s death — Alan Shepp, the artist and creator of the fountain, entered talks with the Vallejo branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People about a replacement for the Klan scene. Soon the right corner of the mosaic was covered in black tape, and by August, a new symbol had taken its place: the NAACP’s own logo, a blue circle bearing a scale, the image of equal justice.
Shepp had maintained that his tableau of Napa’s past had always meant to capture its dark chapters as well the proud ones, but some passers-by were ready to leave this chapter behind, and avoid even the appearance of glorifying it.
“It breaks my heart that it’s still being discussed today,” a man said in July while glancing at the taped-over image on the Napa fountain. “It’s not a pleasant part of our past, and we need to make sure it stays in the past.”
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com