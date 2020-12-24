No. 8 Story of 2020: A year of nationwide protests comes to Napa

While the year’s anti-racist protests were accompanied by efforts around the U.S. to remove Confederate status and other symbols of discrimination, a small but noticeable change came to one of Napa’s public artworks downtown.

Since its unveiling at the Historic Napa Mill in 2005, a colorful mosaic fountain illustrating the Napa Valley’s history had included a symbol of one of the valley’s darkest images — the burning cross and pointed white hoods of Ku Klux Klan rallies that took place in Napa and Yountville during the mid-1930s.

In late June — a month after George Floyd’s death — Alan Shepp, the artist and creator of the fountain, entered talks with the Vallejo branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People about a replacement for the Klan scene. Soon the right corner of the mosaic was covered in black tape, and by August, a new symbol had taken its place: the NAACP’s own logo, a blue circle bearing a scale, the image of equal justice.

Shepp had maintained that his tableau of Napa’s past had always meant to capture its dark chapters as well the proud ones, but some passers-by were ready to leave this chapter behind, and avoid even the appearance of glorifying it.