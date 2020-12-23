No. 9 story of 2020: Downtown Napa commercial developments

In November, Canadian developer Ronmor confirmed that the company is close to signing a lease with Kohl’s to move to 333 Soscol Ave. A former Napa Chrysler dealership, demolished in December, will make way for a new shopping center to include Kohl’s and Napa’s first Chick-fil-A.

Napa’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram didn’t leave Napa. Instead, it moved to a brand new building at 459 Soscol Ave.

But anyone who looks at the new facility will notice a distinct nod to the past: “butterfly” wings on the roofline of the dealership.

"This is something we have wanted to do for quite a while,” Don Lee, the dealership owner, said of the move. “Now that it is done, you can’t ask for more.”

In June, the Planning Commission approved the design review permit to turn Napa’s former Exertec Health & Fitness Center, now vacant, into as many as seven retailers, offices and other commercial tenants — plus a beer garden.