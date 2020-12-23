No. 9 story of 2020: Downtown Napa commercial developments

The news that Napa’s Kohl’s would move to a parcel on Soscol Avenue, clearing the way for downtown Napa’s largest private development to date, got Register readers’ attention in 2020.
In July, developer Zapolski Real Estate announced plans to relocate the department store more than a mile south of its current location on Main Street.
The project would include the swap of Kohl’s for a new hotel, apartment building, commercial space (for tenants such as a grocery market) and a public gathering area with new access points on the Kohl’s footprint, said Andrew Mazotti, director for Zapolski Real Estate.
The project could cost as much as $250 million, said the developers.
“Downtown Napa is great,” said Mazotti. “We’ve come a long, long way” since the Great Recession and other challenges. However, “We still have a way to go,” he said.
“You want your downtown to be ‘live, work, play,’” said Mazotti. Today in downtown Napa, “We have a lot of play, and a good amount of work but not much live. We’re looking to substantially change that.”
In November, Canadian developer Ronmor confirmed that the company is close to signing a lease with Kohl’s to move to 333 Soscol Ave. A former Napa Chrysler dealership, demolished in December, will make way for a new shopping center to include Kohl’s and Napa’s first Chick-fil-A.
Napa’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram didn’t leave Napa. Instead, it moved to a brand new building at 459 Soscol Ave.
But anyone who looks at the new facility will notice a distinct nod to the past: “butterfly” wings on the roofline of the dealership.
"This is something we have wanted to do for quite a while,” Don Lee, the dealership owner, said of the move. “Now that it is done, you can’t ask for more.”
In June, the Planning Commission approved the design review permit to turn Napa’s former Exertec Health & Fitness Center, now vacant, into as many as seven retailers, offices and other commercial tenants — plus a beer garden.
The building, located at 1500 First St. in downtown Napa, will be significantly modified. A 5,124-square-foot second floor addition would be added to an existing second floor portion of the building. The remodel is estimated to cost $12 million to $13 million, said property owners Jim Keller and Michael C. Holcomb.
As it is now, the former Exertec building facing First Street features a mostly uninspiring façade. Working with Napa’s Kelly + Morgan Architects, Holcomb and Keller want to change that.
“We’re trying to create a ‘there’ there,” said Holcomb.
In 2020, Napa developer Jim Keller hoped to break ground on his approved boutique hotel project on the site of the former Franklin Street post office in downtown Napa.
However, construction has yet to begin.
The plans call for a 175,000-square-foot, five-story, 156-key hotel using the site of the former post office and adjacent land where Zeller’s Ace Hardware now operates.
A separate, five-story parking garage would be built at the southeast corner of Second and Randolph streets, a site now used for surface parking.
The project will cost more than $100 million, said developer Keller.
In early December, Keller said he’s currently finalizing a new, better and revised set of plans that he will be presenting in 2021. “The pandemic hit the hospitality world pretty hard in 2020 but I’m still very bullish on the project and the momentum we have in downtown,” said Keller.
First Street Napa saw a surge of new tenants opening in 2020.
Those included: Copperfield’s Books, The Bennington Napa Valley, Riza Plants, The Napa Valley Welcome Center, Tay & Grace, C’est La Paire footwear, Tay & Grace clothing and Honey Whiskey Boutique fashions, Cupcake, I-ELLE, Habituate Lifestyle + Interiors, and Milo & Friends pet boutique.
“These are completely new shops that can’t be found anywhere else,” said Todd Zapolski, managing partner, First Street Napa.
At the same time, First Street Napa retailer Toy B Ville closed in May, leaving Napa without a toy store.
Across Soscol Avenue, city planners gave a green light to a new hotel at the Oxbow district.
The developer, J.B. Leamer, saw his proposal for a 74-room luxury hotel straddling both sides of the Napa Valley Wine Train line barely approved by a 3-2 City Council vote in November.
The vote followed the Planning Commission’s decision in July not to endorse the development, citing its height, bulk and the cutting-off of eastward views into the Oxbow neighborhood and valley hills.
Leamer’s project, which would occupy the southeast corner of Soscol Avenue and First Street, will move ahead with the builder’s promise to create 22 new housing units on Napa land already acquired by the developer, and set aside three of the dwellings for lower-income households.
Announced by Leamer in 2016 and originally branded Foxbow, the complex would include two four-story buildings on either side of the Wine Train tracks, each containing 37 hotel rooms, ground-floor retail space and two levels of sunken parking.
Plans filed with the city call for an interior courtyard and private terraces, along with a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, conference and meeting space, and a cafe featuring a sculpture garden — all intended, Leamer said, to refresh a busy but underused gateway into central Napa.
“This is not just a chance to serve our community with a hotel, restaurant, spa and a rooftop bar; it’s not just a gateway or a landmark,” he told the council during a Zoom video call. “It’s a fresh start for a tired and blighted corner.”
Another 2020 downtown development trend, albeit on a smaller scale, was the crop of new parklets that now fill selected parking spots around downtown. Due the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city agreed to permit parklet seating and structures near local restaurants and other businesses.
Financed by downtown property owners, the program expands seating for restaurants whose indoor dining has been closed, opened, then closed again as California tries to tame coronavirus spread. In mid-December, the parklets themselves had to close when the state banned outdoor as well as indoor dining.
