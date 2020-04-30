No additional COVID-19 cases, Napa County reported Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Napa County reported zero new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, leaving the county's total since March 22 at 67 cases, including two deaths.

One of the county's 67 cases is hospitalized, the county reported.

According to the county, 1,337 people have been tested, which is 32 more than on Wednesday, with 1,032 testing negative and 238 results pending.

The county has expanded COVID-19 testing through a partnership with CORE and Verily. Data from this site, which began operation Friday, is not yet included in county's daily report.

Napa's 67 confirmed cases are part of 49,025 confirmed cases in California and 1,056,402 in the U.S.

Please visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the County’s COVID-19 resources and data.

Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: