No-and-low alcohol wines respond to wellness trends, consumer priorities

Dealcoholizing Wine

How it works:

“It's called vacuum distillation and basically what it does is it boils the wine in a vacuum at like 85 degrees, so not super hot, but enough that it can boil off the alcohol,” said Littauer. “Then out comes the alcohol, which is clear and that can be sold off as brandy, and then what’s left is the wine with the alcohol removed from it.”

Littauer says that quite a few wineries in Napa also use this technique to bump their ABV percentages down before bottling, and that Sovi just removes it entirely. This means a longer time in the vacuum, rather than a warmer temperature.

“Because it’s in a vacuum, it traps off that ethanol,” said Littauer. “[So] when you’re cooking with wine and boiling off the alcohol, it goes into the air, but in this case, you capture it.”