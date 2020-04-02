No change in number of Napa County coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the second time this week, Napa County reported no increase in the daily number of residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

The number of county residents testing positive for COVID-19 held steady at 18, Deputy Executive Officer Molly Rattigan said Thursday morning in a daily email briefing on the local progress of the pandemic.

Since Napa County reported its first local infection March 22, all of its jurisdictions except the town of Yountville have reported at least one case, including eight this week. On Tuesday, Marylou Armer, a 43-year-old American Canyon woman and Santa Rosa Police detective, became the first county resident to die from the coronavirus.

Countywide, 409 people have been tested for the virus, with 298 testing negative and results pending for 93 others, according to Rattigan. Another 73 residents are being monitored by Napa County's Health and Human Services agency because they are in close contact with known COVID-19 patients.

Overall, California reported 9,937 residents testing positive for the virus with 195 deaths as of 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

For more information on Napa County testing data, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.