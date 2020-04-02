You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No change in number of Napa County coronavirus cases
alert

No change in number of Napa County coronavirus cases

For the second time this week, Napa County reported no increase in the daily number of residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

The number of county residents testing positive for COVID-19 held steady at 18, Deputy Executive Officer Molly Rattigan said Thursday morning in a daily email briefing on the local progress of the pandemic.

Since Napa County reported its first local infection March 22, all of its jurisdictions except the town of Yountville have reported at least one case, including eight this week. On Tuesday, Marylou Armer, a 43-year-old American Canyon woman and Santa Rosa Police detective, became the first county resident to die from the coronavirus.

Countywide, 409 people have been tested for the virus, with 298 testing negative and results pending for 93 others, according to Rattigan. Another 73 residents are being monitored by Napa County's Health and Human Services agency because they are in close contact with known COVID-19 patients.

Overall, California reported 9,937 residents testing positive for the virus with 195 deaths as of 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

For more information on Napa County testing data, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News