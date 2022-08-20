No harm no fowl: Napa chicken and duck form fast friendship

Why did the chicken and the duck cross Seminary Street?

To get to Fuller Park, of course.

Jokes aside, this Napa chicken and duck are real fowl — and real friends.

The story of Gerald the duck and Princess the chicken started near the end of July. That’s when Diana Martinez, 8, and her family were visiting relatives in Vacaville.

“We should go check out the pet store,” Diana suggested. This new third grader said that she didn’t think her mom and dad were going to buy them anything, “but we saw the duck and the chicken and we said ‘Mom, please, please, please, please with a cherry on top!’”

Twenty dollars later, the Martinez family had grown by two.

Back at their home at the corner of Laurel and Seminary Streets, the family set up an outdoor pet house, with food and water. Diana christened the chicken. Her brother dubbed the duck.

In the beginning the two birds of feather definitely did not want to stick together.

“The first day we got them, they were really, really angry at each other since you know ducks and chickens don’t get along that good,” she explained. “The duck was trying to fly away from her. The chicken felt left out. But when they started growing up they started being best friends or like sister and brother.”

At night the birds come home to roost in their covered shelter, located on the Martinez’s back porch.

By day they like to wander — Fuller Park being one of their favorite destinations. Actually Princess is the pack leader. Wherever she goes, Gerald follows.

Diana’s mother, Guillermina Martinez, said they let them out because the BFFs (Best Feathered Friends) need fresh air. The birds should be able to stretch their legs, she said.

Is she worried that Gerald or Princess might get hit by a car as they cross the street or chased by another animal?

Not really, said Martinez. They seem to know to move when traffic approaches.

Apparently Gerald and Princess have become well known around the city park. During Porchfest a number of Napans commented on NextDoor about the companions.

“I love them,” wrote Danni Carlin of southwest Napa. “I look forward to seeing them every morning!”

The duck and chicken “are my favorite,” at the park, wrote Nikole B. of Westwood.

A Napa couple, John and Karen, who declined to reveal their last names, walked their dog around Fuller Park on Aug. 12. They’ve spotted the winged duo about a half a dozen times.

“I’ve never seen them apart,” said John. “They are two different species and they’re best friends.”

“They are so cute,” said Karen. “One time we were here we saw the chicken cross the road but the duck flew over,” to safely meet his companion on the sidewalk.

What does Martinez think about the flock of two becoming “famous” in downtown Napa?

“Hahahaha,” said Martinez. “I don’t know,” she said with a laugh.

“Sometimes people honk at them when crossing (the street) but it’s OK,” said Diana. She keeps an eye on Gerald and Princess and will run to pick them up if there’s a hen-mergency.

Diana said she even bought clothes from Petco for her duck and chicken, as well as her cat named Black Star/Baby Girl.

After she cleans the birds’ cage, she sometimes lets the Gerald, Princess and Black Star/Baby Girl pick out an outfit.

“Whatever they touch with their beak, that’s what they are going to wear.”

It’s obvious that Diana really likes animals. In fact, if she could she’d have “five chickens, five ducks, five birds and five turtles and five dogs.”

Does she want to be a veterinarian one day?

“YES!” Diana said. “If pets have something stuck in their paw, I will help them.”