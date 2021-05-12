No more masks? Gavin Newsom says California mandate may be relaxed by June 15 reopening

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert and an adviser to President Joe Biden, said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will likely update its guidance on face coverings in the near future, as a higher percentage of the U.S. population is vaccinated for COVID-19.

The CDC on Tuesday reported that 46% of the U.S. population, and 59% of adults, have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The agency reported California's those rates were 52% and 65%, respectively.

Given the timing for first and second doses, and the two-week period after the second dose before a person is considered to have full protection, those numbers suggest a majority of Californians will be fully vaccinated by June 15, which is six weeks from this past Tuesday.

Newsom has said the June 15 date for dropping business restrictions would only be delayed if there were major setbacks to COVID-19 hospitalizations or vaccination. Data updated Tuesday by the California Department of Public Health on hospital admissions for COVID-19 showed only about 350 patients were in intensive care units with the virus statewide, which is the lowest total recorded since the start of the pandemic.