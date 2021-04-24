No more "what if": Napans share why they chose to get their COVID-19 shots

For some Napa residents, it took multiple attempts to secure a dose; for others, it took a long trip to a clinic outside of the county to find any available vaccines. Still others wept as they received their shots, their thoughts with lost loved ones who might not have been lost had they only received a dose themselves.
Still, those vaccinated Napans say: it was all worth it.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
It took Napa resident Yvette Maria-Monsserrat, 29, exactly four attempts to procure her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, she wrote in an email. Because she is a liver transplant recipient and the medication she takes makes her immunocompromised, Maria-Monsserat was among the first Californians made eligible, and was encouraged by her doctors to get the vaccine as soon as she could.
But supply was limited and eligibility criteria variable in the early stages of the vaccine roll out, which frustrated Maria-Monsserat. She was was deeply concerned over her likely prognosis were she to come down with the virus, and had spent the year avoiding public places and other people, including family members.
“The combination of a (disease) flare-up along with COVID-19 was something I did not want to experience, nor (would I) probably survive,” she said. Upon receiving the shot, “I was filled with joy at the thought that I could finally un-pause my life in just a few weeks.”
Life has been on pause in a similar way for Napa resident Chris Purdy, who received his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Richmond – a round trip of more than 70 miles. But he was determined to get vaccinated, he said, in large part to protect the people around him from getting sick.
“I always felt last year that I was sick – I didn’t feel sick, but I always felt that I was carrying something, and I didn’t want to infect anybody else,” Purdy, 47, said, describing concerns that he’d unknowingly be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. “After what I saw my wife go through – I would not want anybody to go through that because of me.”
Purdy’s wife got sick with COVID-19 “literally in the first couple weeks of the pandemic,” he said. It was “trial by fire” for himself, his wife and their two sons. They managed to successfully quarantine, and no one else in their household got the virus, or at least had virus symptoms.
His wife recovered, though she still has lingering symptoms, Purdy said. There’s no visible scaring on her lungs, but she feels as though her lung capacity never fully recovered. She’s begun using an inhaler – “it’s like a new asthma,” Purdy said - and keeps it with on her person most of the time.
Because of that experienced, coupled with expertise and encouragement from his extended “family of scientists,” Purdy knew he would get the vaccine as soon as it was made available to him.
Napa resident Erika Alvord, 39, was not immediately convinced she would get the vaccine once news of its rollout broke, she said. Not because she did not trust that it was safe, but because she has previously had allergic reactions to flu shots.
In February, Alvord’s stepfather, Jim, came down with COVID-19. He was “super healthy,” she said – just a few weeks earlier he’d been at her home cleaning out her gutters – but his health deteriorated quickly after becoming ill, and he ultimately passed away.
“After Jim died – when someone dies, you have so many ‘what ifs’ – what if I'd done this, what if they’d done that?” Alvord said. She decided then and there she would get the vaccine for her four kids’ sake.
“This way, they won’t have to think – well, I wish she would have gotten the vaccine,” Alvord said. In an Instagram story she posted to her account after receiving the vaccine at a clinic hosted by OLE Health, she encouraged others to do the same: “my children won’t have to say goodbye to my dead body in some hospital after not being able to be with me, after being sick with COVID, like (I did) with my stepdad, Jim,” she told her followers.
Maria-Monsserrat, who will be considered fully vaccinated April 28, said she’d been lucky: she had no significant side effects after either dose of her vaccine apart from some soreness at the injection site. Her mother had body aches, and her father and brothers had fevers, she wrote.
“I’m excited to spend time with my family again,” she said. “(We’d) never been apart and distant before, so this was unexpected for a close family like mine.”
Purdy, who received his first dose April 20, said he, too, had had no reaction apart from a sore arm. He’s most excited to be fully vaccinated so he can return to being around his brother, a cancer survivor and an asthmatic, and get back to “hugging family and friends.”
He knows, though, that not everyone shares his willingness to receive a vaccine: he has a friend who has openly decided not to get it.
“You have to trust in our medical institutions,” Purdy said. “What I think about is: if you were in a room of 100 people from your community, and you know there was a chance you might infect someone – would you willingly put them through this disease? You have the choice of getting a shot in the arm to prevent that.”
Alvord, who is also looking forward to meeting up with family once fully vaccinated, said a number of people close to her had decided not to get the vaccine. Mostly, she said, their hesitancy makes her think of Jim.
“Really, what I say to them (is)… do you want to live with the ‘what ifs’ if something could help you? Because COVID is such a serious thing, and it’s brutal,” she said. She paused. “I’d do anything if Jim could have gotten the vaccine.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Dozens of parents and residents spoke out on the future of Napa middle schools ahead of NVUSD trustees' expected decision April 22.
The hospital said it is compensating for revenue reductions in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Napa County: West Coast variant responsible for COVID cases among vaccinated residents at Vets Home, Napa State
None of the vaccinated persons who tested positive fell ill or displayed COVID-19 symptoms, something Napa County officials say underscores th…
Pacaso, a company specializing in the co-ownership of second homes by multiple parties, sued the City of St. Helena last week amid a dispute o…
Temporary dining and recreation uses are proposed for the former Copia south garden space, to be known as Oxbow Yard.
The Olney family is being sued for the wrongful death of a man who died when a vehicle crashed into an irrigation pond at their property in 2020.
City Manager Steve Potter plans to hire Molly Rattigan, a 16-year veteran of Napa County government.
Unlike some other recent Victorian sales, this home's four rental units may be retained.
The battle between Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Upper Valley Disposal Service escalated with the company’s chief operating officer calling on him…
The suspect in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart killed her while trying rape her in his dorm room and his fa…
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.