No new coronavirus cases reported in Napa County on Tuesday

Napa County on Tuesday reported no new cases of residents contracting the novel coronavirus, as the number of people being tested for the pathogen continued to inch upward.

To date, 92 people in the county have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, and three have died. Forty-four people testing positive for the virus have recovered, and 59 others are being monitored because of close contacts to people who have been infected.

None are currently hospitalized. In all, 10 Napa County cases required hospitalization.

The number of coronavirus tests given in Napa County reached 4,012, an increase of 264 from Monday's total, the county said in its daily Facebook announcement. That total includes 3,614 people who have tested negative and 306 others awaiting their results.

California's Department of Public Health has listed 80,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,302 deaths. Nationwide, more than 1.52 million Americans have contracted the virus and 91,187 have died from the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.