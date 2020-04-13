No new COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County on Monday

×
Napa County reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
There were two cases reported Saturday, bringing the county's total to 34 cases, two of which were fatalities.
A total of 726 individuals have been tested in Napa County, and 565 tests were negative, with 127 tested patients awaiting test results.
There are 50 individuals who are currently being monitored due to having a close contact to a confirmed case, the county said.
Napa County reports testing and other data daily at
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Chris Gross, magnet grant director at the Napa Valley Unified School District, has taken on a different role as part of the team that bags and distributes takeaway breakfasts and lunches for students while schools remain shut down by the coronavirus epidemic. Gross packed lunches Thursday at Napa High School, one of four distribution points in the district.
Howard Yune, Register
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
A queue of more than 15 vehicles formed at the head of a grab-and-go meal station in the Napa High School parking lot before it opened Thursday morning.
Howard Yune, Register
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Mike Pearson (left), the Napa Valley Unified School District's assistant superintendent for operations, was one of 10 people staffing a grab-and-go meal station outside Napa High School on Thursday. The campus is one of four where students and their families have received district-prepared breakfasts and lunches since NVUSD closed its campuses March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Howard Yune, Register
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
A worker at the Napa Valley Unified School District's central kitchen prepared pizzas for Thursday's meal drop-off, which provided two days of breakfasts and lunches for students forced to stay home by California's shelter-in-place order. All district campuses were closed March 13 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Howard Yune, Register
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Families of Napa Valley Unified School District students visiting a grab-and-go meal station Thursday received bags containing two breakfasts and two lunches. Starting this week, the district began distributing multiple meals while cutting the drop-off schedule from five to two days a week, to lessen the possibility of exposure to the coronavirus.
Howard Yune, Register
Sign of the times
A sign at the corner of Silverado Trail and First Street.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Sign of the times
A sign outside the South Napa Target on Friday April 10.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa's drive up clinic
A sign at the drive-up medical clinic at 1100 Trancas St. The service is offered to patients of St. Joseph Medical Group and by appointment only.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Taking a sample
Shannon Coomes, RN, Sheila Brady, RN and Tracy Bloom, nurse practitioner collect a swab from a drive-through patient. The service is offered to patients of St. Joseph Medical Group and by appointment only.
JENNIFER HUFFMAN, Register
Nicole Landis
St. Helena Primary School teacher Nicole Landis waves at students along Railroad Avenue on Friday. Primary school staff drove around town to greet students and parents after the district announced that schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year in favor of remote learning.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Laura Saunders (left), co-owner of the cafe brewed., took carry-out orders of coffee and cookies Sunday afternoon on the other side of a barrier created from two folding tables to maintain a safe distance from customers. The coffee shop and bakery was one of only two businesses still open at Napa Premium Outlets, where all non-food vendors shut down when California imposed a stay-home order March 20 to combat the coronavirus epidemic.
Howard Yune, Register
Making face shields
A group of staffers from Queen of the Valley Medical Center created protective face shields made from everyday materials, for coworkers to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submitted photo
Face shields
A group of staffers from Queen of the Valley Medical center created protective face shields made from everyday materials, for coworkers to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submitted photo
Free Meal Friday
James Cerda, operations manager at Theorem Vineyards, delivers food to waiting cars April 3 at the Pickled Pig in Calistoga. Theorem and Heritage Catering in Calistoga are offering free meals on Fridays to families in need.
Tim Carl Photoraphy
Free Meal Friday
On Friday, April 3, Theorem Vineyards partnered with Napa Valley Heritage Catering to offer free meals to families in need during the pandemic. James Cerda, operations manager at Theorem Vineyards, wore a protective mask as he delivered meals to cars.
Tim Carl Photography
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs are now common at larger retailers like Target.
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs are now common at larger retailers like Raley's.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Bread delivery
A large amount of bread was seen at Raley's on April 3, 2020.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center wears a fabric mask.
Submitted image
Bear on fence
This bear was spotted on a fence in Napa. Napans are placing teddy bears and other stuffed animals in home windows to create a scavenger hunt-like activity for kids who are stuck at home.
Submitted
Bear
This bear was spotted looking out his window in Napa. Napans are placing teddy bears and other stuffed animals in their home windows to create a scavenger hunt-like activity for kids who are stuck at home.
Submitted
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Dr. Abhijit Adhye, an internal medicine physician with St. Joseph Health Medical Group in Napa (left) and Janice Peters, RN (right) wear personal protective equipment while taking care of their patients in Napa. This photo was taken at a “drive through” clinic next to the Queen of the Valley Medical Center where Adhye and Peters can evaluate their patients without those patients having to come into his office and risk possible cross contamination or inadvertent spread of the coronavirus.
Submitted image
Napa police department employees
Napa police department employees recently received free masks made by Molly Silcox and other volunteers.
Submitted image
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn, owner of Mad Mod Shop in Calistoga, has made a number of fabric masks to help health care workers and anyone else who needs such protection during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Submitted photo
Hanh Ho Egan
Hanh Ho Egan, a local seamstress, has made face masks for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Submitted image
Matthew Blach
Matthew Blach of Taramasso Ranch disinfects the fridge after each customer buys eggs.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Signs in American Canyon parks are encouraging users to practice social distancing.
Oscar Ortiz
Cal Mart
Cal Mart in Calistoga is limiting customers to 20 at a time.
Tim Carl
Calistoga take-out
Hydro Grill owners
Alex (behind the bar) and Gayle (left) Dierkhising, seen waiting for take-out orders to get picked up March 25.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga Inn, Restaurant and Brewery owner Michael Dunsford said the Inn's hand-crafted beer is popular with take-out customers.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga take-out
On March 23, Dan Kaiser, owner of Johnny’s and Veraison, looks out onto Lincoln Avenue. He was set up for take-out, which is available Thursday-Monday from noon – 8 p.m.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga take-out
A customer picks up an order from Puerto Vallarta restaurant in Calistoga on March 23, as everyone is practicing social distancing.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga take-out
Lovina restaurant owner Jennifer Bennett checks bags ready for pick-up during lunch time on Sunday, March 29. She has also set up a small farmers' market with fresh eggs, bread and wine. (Just for fun, the wine comes with a free roll of toilet paper on top.)
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Food pick up signs
These food pick up signs have been seen around downtown Napa during the shelter-at-home order.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
VNV welcome center
A sign at the Visit Napa Valley welcome center as seen on Fri. March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Main Street
A pedestrian heads up Main Street in downtown Napa on Friday March 27, during the shelter-at-home order.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Empty Kohl's parking lot
This parking lot next to Kohl's is usually full, but not during the Napa County shelter-at-home order.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa Running Co.
A sign at Napa Running Company as seen during the shelter-at-home order.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Bread
The bread aisle at Raley's was about half full on Fri. March 27
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Cleaning at the check out station
A South Napa Target employee wipes down the check out station at Target on Friday, March 27. The store has implemented new procedures during COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Restocking
New paper products to be restocked at Target on Fri. March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Toilet paper
A shopper at Target on Fri., March 27. The store had toilet paper on Friday morning.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Toilet paper
Toilet paper being restocked at Target in Napa on Fri. March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
More wipes
On March 20, this aisle of wipes and diapers was mostly empty at the south Napa Target. On March 27, it had more inventory.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Restocking
A restocking cart seen at Target in Napa on March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Disinfectant wipes
Disinfectant wipes are still popular items. On Fri. March 27, Target in south Napa had some inventory available and aisles were being restocked throughout the store.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Raley's eggs
Raley's was temporarily out of eggs on Friday morning, March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Produce
The produce section at Target was mostly filled on Friday, March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Restocking
Shoppers pass a cart of items to be restocked at Target on Fri. March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Raley's barriers
It's hard to see in this photo but Raley's has installed clear plastic barriers to isolate shoppers and employees at check out stations. The store has implemented new social distancing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raley's bulk foods
The bulk foods section at Raley's in Napa has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Water
An aisle of water at Raley's was about half full on Friday, March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Raley's check out
At Raley's blue X marks indicate where shoppers should wait to check out. The store has added new COVID-19 social distancing measures.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Raley's signs
Shoppers at Raley's on Fri. March 27. Signs have been installed at the market about social distancing.
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
During the COVIDE-19 shelter-at-home, Squeeze Inn Hamburgers is open for take out only.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza as seen during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Demand increases for Napa food relief
Lisa DeRose-Hernandez, program director for senior nutrition with Community Action of Napa Valley, delivers bags containing two meals each to a driver stopping outside the Napa Senior Activity Center to pick up food for local senior and group homes. CANV has reported sharp increases in demand for its Meals on Wheels and food bank programs since a statewide stay-home order that began Friday, intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, threw large parts of the workforce out of work.
Howard Yune, Register
St. Helena Safeway
The meat case at the St. Helena Safeway was well stocked on Wednesday, March 25.
Geoff Ellsworth
St. Helena Safeway
Toilet paper and paper towels on the shelves at the St. Helena Safeway on Wednesday, March 25.
Geoff Ellsworth
Napa Target
South Napa Target's toilet paper aisle is bare.
Tim Carl
Ciccio
Ciccio in Yountville is offering take-out pizzas during the shelter-at-home mandate in Napa County.
Tim Carl
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Tim Carl
Milk at Raley's
About half of the milk and dairy products were available at Raley's on Friday morning, the day the county's official shelter-at-home order began.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Umpqua bank
Bank customers are let in one at a time at Umpqua bank at Bel Aire Plaza on Friday, the day the county's official shelter-at-home order began.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Target toilet paper
A selection of toilet paper was on display at the South Napa Target on Friday morning, the day the county's official shelter-at-home order began.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Bel Aire shoppers
Russell Fitzgerald and a friend met outside Whole Foods on Friday. Traffic at the Bel Aire Plaza shopping center was much lighter than usual due to the ordered closure of most non-essential businesses.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
South Napa Target
A list of purchase limits at the South Napa Target, effective March 18.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
World Market
World Market was open on Friday, but asked guests to practice social distancing.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa Target shoppers
Customers wear masks while shopping at the south Napa Target on Friday morning.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Trader Joe's line
Shoppers line up in Napa on Friday morning to be let into Trader Joe's in groups of 10.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
A vacant parking lot at Bel Aire Plaza in Napa on Friday morning in the wake of Napa County and state edicts that non-essential businesses close and that most people shelter in the homes.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Tim Carl
CalMart in Calistoga
Cal Mart in Calistoga is restricting the number of customers in the store to 20 at one time, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Tim Carl Photography
Whole Foods Napa
Whole Foods Napa
Tim Carl
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Outside Napa's Oxbow Public Market as seen in March.
Tim Carl
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wednesday, March 18. The hall was quite empty with many already sheltering at home.
Tim Carl
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside a mostly empty Oxbow Public Market on Wednesday, March 18.
Tim Carl
Lululemon
Lululemon in downtown Napa temporarily closed on March 16.
Tim Carl
Oxbow Public Market
Oxbow Public Market was unusually empty Thursday with seating removed. The market has set up direct lines for individuals to place pick-up and delivery orders with specific vendors.
Tim Carl Photography
Peet's without customers
Peet's at Bel Aire Plaza has removed seating, but is still selling coffee for take-out.
Tim Carl Photography
Archer Hotel
A nearly empty lobby at the Archer Hotel in downtown Napa as seen on Wednesday.
Tim Carl photo
Napa Premium Outlets
The parking lot at the Napa Premium Outlets was nearly empty on Wednesday morning, March 18, as most store had closed as a result of coronavirus safety precautions. Napa County's new shelter-in-place order prohibits non-essential stores from operating.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Calistoga school lunch
Rosa Rubio, left, Rosa Garibay, and Olga Pimentel, handed out about 150 "Grab and Go" lunches at Calistoga Elementary School on Tuesday, as schools are closed due to the coronavirus.
Submitted photo
School offers free meals for kids
Venedita Acosta, food services assistant, and Angela Baxter, food services director, serve free grab-and-go meals outside Vintage Hall for all kids 18 and younger daily from 9 to 10 a.m. through March 27.
Jesse Duarte, Star
La Morenita lunch
Giovanny Arteaga, a Napa senior, picks up a burrito lunch from the restaurant attached to La Morenita Market on Jefferson Street. The business owners are offering a free lunch to students on weekdays during the NVUSD coronavirus shutdown.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Coronavirus precautions
Three Twins employee Carina Avina, left, said customers were sparse during the lunch hour at the Oxbow Market on Monday, March 16. Many Oxbow businesses limited seating or closed entirely in response to the coronavirus. Monday.
Sean Scully, Register
Coronavirus Precautions
Oxbow Market stepped up santitation procedures in response to the coronavirus, Monday, March 16.
Sean Scully, Register
Coronavirus precautions
Many business in the Oxbow Market limited seating or closed outright in response to the coronavirus, Monday, March 16.
Sean Scully, Register
Beringer closed
Beringer Vineyards and other local wineries were closed Monday after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all wineries and bars amid the coronavirus pandemic.
David Stoneberg, Star
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Karen Verzosa, Calistoga Farmers' Market organizer wore a mask on March 14, as protection against the coronavirus. Desite the threat, business at the market was "sort of as usual" she said.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Trader Joe's
A Trader Joe's employee in Napa wipes down the store's shopping carts, a step the store is taking in light of the developing situation with the coronavirus in the United States.
Sarah Klearman, Register
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
A Walmart employee restocks cleaning supplies next to empty shelves that once held sanitizers. Stores in Napa reported low stock over the weekend after a case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Solano County.
Sarah Klearman, Register
