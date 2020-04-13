No new COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County on Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.

There were two cases reported Saturday, bringing the county's total to 34 cases, two of which were fatalities.

A total of 726 individuals have been tested in Napa County, and 565 tests were negative, with 127 tested patients awaiting test results.

There are 50 individuals who are currently being monitored due to having a close contact to a confirmed case, the county said.

Napa County reports testing and other data daily at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.

