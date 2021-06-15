 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No PG&E public safety power shutdowns planned during heat spike
alert

No PG&E public safety power shutdowns planned during heat spike

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite record dry conditions across the West, PG&E says it has no plans for public safety power shutdowns as temperatures spike into the triple digits this week.

The utility also does not expect any rotating outages as it tries to meet increased power demand as a high pressure system pushes temperatures over 100 in many parts of the area through the weekend.

PG&E does warn, however, that high temperatures can result in unexpected local power outages. The company says it is monitoring its system and has crews ready to respond in that case.

The "public safety power shutdowns" were instituted in recent years to prevent electrical equipment from sparking fires during dry and windy conditions. They have been implemented multiple times in Napa County since 2017, particularly around Calistoga and in remote rural parts of the county.

The California Independent Operator, which runs the state’s grid, issued a heat bulletin on June 11. “Although no outages or other power disruptions are anticipated right now,” CAISO says, it issued the bulletin “to prepare the public for possible stressed grid conditions caused by extreme hot weather.” CAISO has told all generators to defer maintenance during the heat spike.

To review tips on conserving energy and sign up for notifications from CAISO, visit FlexAlert.org.

World's Ice Is Melting Faster Than Ever, , Say Climate Scientists. Analysis of a new global satellite survey was published Monday in the journal 'Cryosphere.'. According to the analysis, 28 trillion metric tons of the Earth's ice were lost between 1994 and 2017. It’s such a huge amount it’s hard to imagine it, Thomas Slater, University of Leeds Center for Polar Observation and Modeling, via 'The Wall Street Journal'. The data amounts to a 65 percent acceleration in the loss of global ice in the mid-1990s. The Northern Hemisphere accounted for the majority of the loss of ice. Ice plays a crucial role in regulating the global climate, Thomas Slater, University of Leeds Center for Polar Observation and Modeling, via 'The Wall Street Journal'. Losses will increase the frequency of extreme weather events such as flooding, fires, storm surges and heat waves, Thomas Slater, University of Leeds Center for Polar Observation and Modeling, via 'The Wall Street Journal'

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. gives more vaccination prizes as it reopens

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News