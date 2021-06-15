No PG&E public safety power shutdowns planned during heat spike

Despite record dry conditions across the West, PG&E says it has no plans for public safety power shutdowns as temperatures spike into the triple digits this week.

The utility also does not expect any rotating outages as it tries to meet increased power demand as a high pressure system pushes temperatures over 100 in many parts of the area through the weekend.

PG&E does warn, however, that high temperatures can result in unexpected local power outages. The company says it is monitoring its system and has crews ready to respond in that case.

The "public safety power shutdowns" were instituted in recent years to prevent electrical equipment from sparking fires during dry and windy conditions. They have been implemented multiple times in Napa County since 2017, particularly around Calistoga and in remote rural parts of the county.

The California Independent Operator, which runs the state’s grid, issued a heat bulletin on June 11. “Although no outages or other power disruptions are anticipated right now,” CAISO says, it issued the bulletin “to prepare the public for possible stressed grid conditions caused by extreme hot weather.” CAISO has told all generators to defer maintenance during the heat spike.