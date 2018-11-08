Pacific Gas & Electric announced Thursday afternoon that it would not proceed with a planned public safety shutoff planned for portions of Napa and seven other Northern California counties.
After a red flag warning was issued Wednesday, the utility had begun notifying 70,000 customers in parts of those counties that the company might temporarily shut off their power. The utility will begin rescinding those warnings, according to the statement.
This comes a month after PG&E's first peremptory power shutoff that left all of Calistoga in the dark. The utility installed power generators in Calistoga Wednesday, hoping to prevent a repeat of that situation.
Approximately 1,200 customers in the Calistoga area lost power for about two hours Thursday morning, but the cause was not related to a planned shutoff, PG&E said.