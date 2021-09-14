No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend

Villalobos also sued Lindstrom for negligence.

In July, Lindstrom plead “no contest” to charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury.

Come Oct. 15, 20 months after his brother’s death, Michael and his family face yet another hurdle in their grieving process. On that date Lindstrom will be sentenced in Napa Superior Court to anything from probation to more than 10 years in prison and as much as $20,000 in fines.

An attorney for Lindstrom could not be immediately reached to comment on this story.

Patland family members and friends will attend the sentencing, said Michael.

“I would like to see a sentence that accurately reflects the seriousness of his crime and the impact that it had on our family,” Michael said. “I would want a sentence that would make someone else think twice before doing what he did.”

There is also a chance Lindstrom could be sentenced to probation.

“That would be an absolute travesty,” said Michael. “That would make a joke out of our loss.”

Michael explained why he was going public about such a traumatic loss.