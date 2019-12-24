Napa County in 2019 experienced drought-dousing deluges in winter and spring and a bone-dry autumn that left hills ready to burn far past the usual wildfire season.
The county saw fire and rain, the yin-and-yang of the weather spectrum. From mudslides to repeated red flag warnings, 2019 had it.
January began with Napa State Hospital having received 7.22 inches of rain for the rainy season, or 77 percent of normal for that point in time. A catch-up month would be crucial to filling reservoirs for cities and farmers.
“Guarded optimism,” Mike Pechner of Fairfield-based Golden West Meteorology said. “It does not look real bleak.”
No, indeed. Napa County in January received 7 inches to 10 inches and more at various locations. A mudslide blocked Yount Mill Road, though the county blamed it partly on a code violation at a hillside vineyard.
February brought still more rain and another slide. This one covered a section of Redwood Road with rocks, trees, mud and other debris.
A series of so-called atmospheric rivers helped bring more than 30 inches of rain to Napa State Hospital by the end of the rain season, compared to the usual 25 inches. Lake Berryessa reservoir spilled into its glory hole for the second time in three years, after previously going a decade without filling.
Napa County was awash in water – until suddenly it wasn’t. No rain in the summer was to be expected, but the typical storms didn’t arrive with fall.
A spattering of rain in mid-September proved to be a tease. The lack of rainfall in October and most of November left Napa County vulnerable to red flag fire danger warnings every time the north wind blew hard over moisture-sapped brush and other fuels.
“They are still very dry,” county Fire Chief Geoff Belyea said on Nov. 25. “They are still at summertime levels, if not slightly lower just because it’s been such a long period of time without any measurable rain.”
Napa County dodged any major wildfires, but barely – the massive Kincade fire in neighboring Sonoma County triggered an evacuation advisory for Calistoga. Pacific, Gas & Electric repeatedly cut electricity to some parts of the county lest power lines downed by dry winds spark wildfires.
Finally, on Nov. 27, Napa County got drenched by a storm. Still, by then the danger of wildfires had stretched on more than a month longer than is normal for the second year in a row. In 2018, the Camp fire that destroyed Paradise in Butte County broke out on Nov. 8 and wasn’t contained until Nov. 25.
Belyea said it used to be uncommon for Northern California to have fires burning in late November.
“In my career, it definitely seems it has been extending later in the year for this part of the state,” Belyea said.
Of course, in Napa County, weather is also about the grape harvest in world-famous wine country. Grape growers reported to the St. Helena Star that the harvest looked good, despite some heat/cold oscillations at the end of September.
But the weather affected vintners in other ways. They had to deal with PG&E public safety power outages amid red flag warnings that left some wineries either in the dark or on back-up generators during crush. Smoke from the Kincade fire was a reminder of the wildfire threat.
Now Napa County is on the brink of 2020. Whether it will be drought or deluge remains to be seen.
