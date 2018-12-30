It had been a place of refuge and recovery for more than 450 former soldiers tormented by battlefield-related trauma. But on the morning of March 9, The Pathway Home became a deathtrap.
A farewell party for two employees of the Yountville facility turned into a hostage situation when, around 10:20 a.m., a recently expelled Pathway client showed up carrying a rifle and shotgun, told seven people to leave Madison Hall and then seized three female staff members. More than seven hours later, law enforcement officers found all three women shot to death, and the gunman dead by his own hand.
The slayings of Pathway’s executive director Christine Loeber, clinical director Jennifer Gray Golick and psychologist Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, who was 26 weeks pregnant, brought a sudden halt to an ambitious program founded a decade ago to ease the recovery of veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injuries – men like Albert Wong, an Army veteran of the Afghanistan war who authorities say killed the three staffers and himself.
Pathway’s quarters on the grounds of the Veterans Home of California never reopened after the attack. In July, directors announced the nonprofit’s Yountville building would close for good, as Pathway began a new effort to pass its knowledge to other groups trying to carry out its mission of aiding veterans of Afghanistan and Iraq.
The mission had begun in 2008, the brainchild of Fred Gusman, a longtime social worker with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs who launched Pathway as an inpatient center for former soldiers to be treated for nine months at a time. Key to the treatment was the presence on staff of veterans – those who could understand firsthand what trials and torment their fellow soldiers had endured in battle.
“If you don’t have veterans on your staff, it’s going to be tough. It doesn’t matter if you have the strongest treatment,” Gusman would say seven years later. If they don’t feel that you’re for real, it’s hard.”
Pathway’s innovations in veteran care caught the attention of a national audience. The lives of recovering soldiers became the subject of the documentary “Of Men and War” as well as the book “Thank You for Your Service,” which was itself turned into a movie in 2017.
However, the fundraising needed to supply Pathway $1.2 million a year proved a constant struggle, and the home eventually was forced to reduce enrollment from 34 to 15 clients. In September 2015, Gusman stepped down and Pathway suspended operations while its leaders searched for ways to make its treatment model financially sustainable.
The new model Pathway eventually announced was a support system for veterans enrolling at Napa Valley College to prepare for civilian careers. Future clients would spend their days studying on campus while living at Pathway’s Yountville center and receiving therapy there.
At the core of the revamped Pathway Home’s clinical team were the 48-year-old Loeber, hired to lead Pathway in 2016; Golick, 42, the clinical director; and the 32-year-old Shushereba, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs health care system.
After their deaths, the building where they had worked was repaired, but the therapy never resumed. On July 22, Pathway’s board of directors announced it would give up its lease at the Veterans Home, and create a handoff to a similar residential therapy program at a federal VA center in Martinez. The care of six men who had been Pathway clients at the time of the shootings was transferred to Mentis, which hired one of the home’s clinicians.
“As we continued to evaluate our short-term and long-term future, it just became more and more clear that we would not go back into our facility at the Veterans Home,” said Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, a Pathway board member. “… People can imagine the emotional and psychological impacts of losing our three friends and colleagues; to this day it weights heavy on us as a board and as a staff.”
In the months since, The Pathway Home’s backers have sought to preserve its spirit – and transmit its therapy model to others seeking to create their own support groups for trauma-stricken veterans.
Board members announced work on an online guidebook that would distill therapy lessons learned during the home’s decade working with former soldiers. Incorporating interviews and videos with former clients, clinicians and volunteers, the package is scheduled to become available as soon as 2019.
Family members of the slain Pathway staffers also strove to keep memories of their loved ones, and of their sacrifice, vital. At a celebration of life held in Yountville’s Lincoln Theater – only a short stroll from where the Pathway workers died – Shushereba’s father Mike Gonzales implored his audience to remember the lengths the victims had gone to help those others could or would not.
“What they had in common was this,” he said at the memorial 10 days after the attack. “They were willing to spend their lives toiling in obscurity, doing a job that was thankless and that was never going to end. Who does that? My thought is, only the best of us do.”