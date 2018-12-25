Local efforts to deal with homelessness saw a milestone in 2018 with the relocation of the controversial Hope Center from a downtown Napa residential neighborhood to a commercial area near Imola Avenue.
The Hope Center offers a place for clients during the day to shower, get mail, use a phone or computer, go to a health clinic and receive case management services. It serves about 60 people, said Mitch Wippern of the county Health and Human Services Agency in June.
But its location in a building owned by Napa Methodist Church for 20 years had long been a source of tension. Some neighbors in the residential area said the center was the right service in the wrong place.
“It has been a heavy burden on my doorstep for many, many years, with intoxicated people on my lawn and people just hanging out with nowhere to go,” resident Janna Waldinger said in June.
Napa Methodist Church Pastor Lee Neish said the church faced some of the same issues. He saw the good being done by the Hope Center, but also saw the cross-current of rising housing prices.
“It’s been very difficult for the Hope Center to achieve its initial goal of helping people get jobs and housing,” Neish said in June.
In the summer, the Hope Center relocated to the South Napa Shelter at 100 Hartle Court, near the new OLE Health campus that is under construction.
“I’m grateful for these services that have been provided for this community of vulnerable people,” Waldinger said. “I’m glad it’s being moved out of the downtown area, as promised 15 years ago or more.”
The Hope Center was reborn as the South Napa Daytime Resource Center. Its new home at the South Napa Shelter means people staying at the shelter at night no longer have to travel about 1.5 miles to use the center during the day.
“We’re really hoping South Napa will be more of a one-stop shop for folks,” said Emma Moyer, senior housing programs manager for Abode Services, which runs county shelter programs.
Thomas Huck sat on a September day in a large, clean room at the new Daytime Resource Center watching television. He could no longer work as an iron worker because of an injury and had lost the van he had been sleeping in because he couldn’t afford repairs to keep the registration, he said.
“If I wasn’t here, I would be walking around on the streets,” Huck said.
The Hope Center relocation is part of a larger effort by Napa County and the city of Napa to revamp homeless services. They are using a five-year, $11.3 million state grant received in 2016.
As is true in many cities across the nation, the new emphasis is on getting the homeless in housing first, then working with them to find a job and solve various other life issues.
The city and county chose Abode Services in 2017 to run county shelter operations. Wippern said in September that Abode had housed about 100 households in about a year.
An annual homeless count done on a single day in January found 322 homeless people. County Homeless Services Coordinator Nui Bezaire said development might be forcing some homeless camps to move, increasing the visibility of the homeless.
“Nearly 75 percent of our encampment residents have been camping in the same location for over three years,” Bezaire told the county Board of Supervisors in July. “In fact, some of them have been camping at the exact same location for over 10 years.”
Homeless camps caused tensions in 2018, with some residents saying tents along the Napa River in such places as Kennedy Park create trashy and intimidating conditions. A camp had previously been located along the Vine Trail to the north.
The new homelessness strategy by the county and city includes sending a team of five people to bring services directly to the camps. Ideas such as adding 10 beds to the 62-bed South Napa Shelter are being explored.
All of this is part of the effort to achieve a bold goal that a 2016 county/city study said is within reach – end chronic homelessness.