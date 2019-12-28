The year 2019 brought changes from one end of downtown Napa to the other.
In January, Napa County’s earthquake-shattered historic courthouse at 825 Brown St. finally reopened, more than four years after it was shaken by the 2014 quake
“It’s been a long four-and-a-half years,” Presiding Judge Elia Ortiz said at the time.
The courthouse stabilization and repair totaled about $23 million. Most of the money came from insurance and the federal and state governments.
Just one block over, downtown Napa got its first pedestrian “scramble” crosswalk, with the remodel of the Main Street block between Second and Third streets.
At the same time, street parking was eliminated from the block – a loss of 17 parking spaces.
Called the Main Street Streetscape Project, it was intended to create an improved pedestrian environment and more opportunities for outdoor dining along Main Street.
Pedestrian scrambles are different from the usual cycle of traffic signal phases. During the scramble phase all vehicle signals turn red and all “walk” signals turn on, even in diagonal “jaywalking” directions.
At the same time, the roadway was also releveled and traffic lanes were tweaked to allow better traffic flow and delivery truck access.
In April, Napa lost its last cosmetology school when Le Melange Academy closed after the death of owner Lynda Jordan.
The school, once one of several in the city, was located at 931 Coombs St. on the ground floor of the Native Sons of the Golden West building.
There were an estimated 30 active students at Le Melange at the time of the closure, said a representative of the California Department of Consumer Affairs
Barbara Wiggins and her staff at the Mustard Seed Clothing Company had been dressing Napa women – and those visiting Napa – for 37 years. But in April, Wiggins officially retired and the downtown store closed.
“It’s been a great run,” said Wiggins. “I do love my business,” she said at the time, but, “it’s definitely time.”
Mustard Seed wasn’t the only closure. Lush, one of the first tenants to open in the newly renovated First Street Napa center, closed its location at the downtown mall in early November. The store had opened in Napa in Spring 2018 on a short-term lease.
Molinari Cafe changed hands on Dec. 1, with founder Rick Molinari selling his Brown Street business after 10 years in downtown. The new owner, Jay Magsano, has renamed it Le Paris Artisan & Gourmet Café.
In June, Blue Note Entertainment Group and Another Planet Entertainment partnered to launch a new outdoor concert series in downtown Napa, with The Steve Miller Band playing the first concert on Aug. 25.
A fuller schedule of performances is planned for the summer of 2020 at the Oxbow Commons RiverStage, organizers said.
The city of Napa signed off on the use of the Oxbow Common for a summer series of evening concerts. More events are shifting to the Oxbow Commons, which functions as a flood escape channel in the winter.
Last summer, the central courtyard of First Street Napa became home to Locals Night Out: Mix, Mingle & More, a weekly summer festival where guests socialized over glasses of Napa Valley wines, enjoyed small bites from Napa restaurants, and perused the wares of local craftspeople.
During the past year, work continued on the renovation of Napa’s Gordon Building. Property owner Zapolski Real Estate has gutted the interior of the structure at 1130 First St.
The historic building is being earthquake retrofitted, then renovated to accommodate future restaurant, retail and office tenants. The project is estimated to cost $12 million-$15 million, said Andrew Mazotti, director at Zapolski Real Estate.
In September, developers presented the city with refined designs for the approved boutique hotel on the site of the former Franklin Street post office in downtown Napa.
The changes were made after receiving initial comments from Napa County Landmarks and the city’s Planning Commission during a preliminary design review in June.
The latest version of the design include more transparent panels, which allow greater visibility of the preserved post office facade facing Second Street.
Plans call for a 175,000-square-foot, five-story, 156-key hotel using the site of the former post office and adjacent land where Zeller’s Ace Hardware now operates.
A separate, five-story parking garage would be built at the southeast corner of Second and Randolph streets, a site now used for surface parking.
The project will cost more than $100 million, said developer Jim Keller, who is hoping to begin construction within a year.
New tasting rooms and other businesses opened downtown in 2019.
Alpha Omega Collective, the umbrella brand for Alpha Omega, Tolosa and Perinet wineries, opened its new tasting room in an historic building at 1245 First St., Napa.
The Mario Bazán Cellars Tasting Room opened at 960 Clinton St. WALT Wines, the Pinot Noir partners of St. Helena staple HALL winery, opened near the Oxbow Public Market at 605 First St.
Hal Yamashita Napa celebrated its grand opening in Napa in November although the new Japanese restaurant has been quietly open since September. Hal Yamashita Napa is located at 1300 Main St.
First Street Napa welcomed new specialty retail, hospitality and and lifestyle services in 2019 including Toy B Ville, Napastäk, Mayacamas Downtown, CYCLESOCIETY and Gilbert Country Antiques (a holiday pop-up). Including the pop-up holiday boutique, First Street Napa currently includes 23 tenants. More tenants are planned for 2020, said a representative.
