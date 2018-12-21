It was a big year for baseball in the Napa Valley, as the Napa Silverados, an expansion team in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, took the field for the first time and played an 80-game regular-season schedule in 92 days, from late May to the end of August.
It was a first for Napa — a brand new independent minor league team, consisting of position players and pitchers from around the world, playing a summer season with home games at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field.
There were three days in particular that stood out.
-- Pre-game festivities on Opening Day featured appearances by former major league players Vida Blue and Bill Buckner along with U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and KTVU FOX 2 Sports Director Mark Ibanez. The Silverados and San Rafael Pacifics were also introduced in ceremonies.
Back-to-back home runs by Josh Montelongo and Dom Bethancourt gave Napa a 7-0 lead in the first inning, and the Silverados went on to a 12-3 win on May 31.
Hours before the game, workers were installing additional bleacher seating behind the home plate area. Fans were in their seats for right-hander Scott Harkin’s first pitch at 6:07 p.m.
-- Napa won its final game of the season, erupting for seven runs in the eighth inning on the way to a 14-4 win over the Vallejo Admirals. The Silverados did not move on to the postseason after finishing in fifth place with a 31-49 record. But players and fans celebrated on the field after the final game.
-- The announcement on Dec. 3 that Billy Felo, a pitcher, and Montelongo, who plays first base, were named as winners of the league’s Gilded Glove Awards in recognition of stellar defensive play.
It was a journey for the Silverados that began with eight days of spring training in May.
“We had some terrific talent, some quality ball players, and a genuinely nice group of guys, too,” said Bruce Johnston, the team’s owner, president and general manager. “They represented themselves well in the community. I was really just pleased to have such a good group of guys on the team. They were all quality individuals. They played for each other. I’m not disappointed in the effort.
“We delivered a great fan experience.”
The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs is a Northern California-based summer independent league that was founded in 2013. The league consists of six teams. Sonoma, Vallejo, Pittsburg and Martinez are also in the league, which is not affiliated with Major League teams.
Playing for Napa was a great experience, said Nicco Toni, a catcher from Elk Grove.
“You meet people that help broaden your understanding of the game, and you come together,” said Toni, who played in all 80 games, batting .286 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 67 RBIs. “It’s a great experience no matter what. Win or lose, it was great playing with this group of guys.
“We learned from each other. Everybody comes from different places. I came from college. Some guys came from affiliated ball or different leagues. There is a lot of team chemistry here. We developed this bond, not just on the field, but off the field.”
Daily ticket prices for Silverados’ games ranged from $5 to $10 per person. The players were paid every two weeks.
Johnston and his staff will need to put an entire team together once again in 2019, as each of the player’s contracts on this year’s Silverados team expired at the end of the season.
Most of the players stayed with host families throughout the Napa Valley during the season.
“The ball players don’t make a lot of money. Everybody is doing it for the love of the game and for a chance to get an opportunity to move forward,” said Johnston. “They’re here for the opportunity to get a look.”
Johnston is looking for a manager to lead the team. The contract for Tito Fuentes, Jr., Napa’s manager, expired at the end of the season. Fuentes is pursuing other opportunities at this time, said Johnston.
Johnston — who spent 20 years working in the shopping center business and had a consulting company in the same business for another 12 years — plans to have the Silverados in the league in Napa next year.
“I’ve learned a lot about running a baseball organization. I’ve learned a lot about baseball,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about professional athletes. The whole thing has been a great learning experience. And I’m going to apply that to what we do next year.
“The community has supported us. We’ve tried to do as best we can to give back to the community. I’m very pleased with that part of what we’ve done.”