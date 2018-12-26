Napa Valley restaurants are finding it increasingly difficult to hire and retain qualified personnel. The causes seem driven by the high cost of living, lack of affordable housing, higher-paying alternative careers, slowing local population growth and increasing competition.
“Everyone is dealing with staffing issues — it’s unsustainable,” said Richard Reddington, whose popular Yountville Redd restaurant closed in October.
This year, six well-liked Napa Valley eateries have closed or sold, with each of their owners pointing, at least in part, to the difficulties of finding and retaining qualified staff. Beyond the closings, new restaurant openings have been delayed, and some eateries are scrapping or have modified their business models toward less labor-intensive alternatives, while some of the valley’s finest expert culinarians have packed their bags.
Sobering data
California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control data shows a 32 percent increase in the number of Napa County restaurants and a 190 percent increase in the number of winery permits, compared with a decade ago. There are now 188 places to dine in the valley, hundreds of “caterer” license holders and hundreds of wineries.
The City of Napa Economic Development Division reports that in 2017 there were 2,365 total hotel/resort rooms in the city of Napa and the surrounding area but that number will increase to 4,783 in the coming years — a 102 percent expected increase. Most of these hotels and resorts are building new restaurants.
According to Zillow.com, the median sold price of a single-family home in Napa County in 2011 was $361,000, but in 2018 reached $706,000 — a 95.5 percent increase.
The numbers of visitors to the valley has grown 20 percent in four years and is now at around 3.5 million per year, statistics show.
Census data shows Napa County population decreased from 141,784 in 2017 to 141,294 in 2018 — a 0.3 percent decrease.
The numbers point to an increasing need for restaurant laborers while at the same time there is a stagnant, or even shrinking, pool of local talent.
No applicants
“Finding and keeping staff in the Napa Valley is at crisis levels,” said Tamer Hamawi, co-owner of Napa’s newly opened Gran Electrica. “We’ve given up placing ads because there is no point — it costs money and we don’t get any responses.”
The scarcity is pushing some to modify their business concepts.
“We basically don’t have the staff to accommodate our original concept,” said Douglas Keane, chef-owner of St. Helena’s Two Birds One Stone.
Keane and his team have decided to transform what had been an Asian-fusion concept to an American style “Roadhouse 29” restaurant in early 2019.
A long drive
“Staffing has become the greatest challenge to every restaurant in the Napa Valley,” said Redd’s former general manager, Guy Rebentisch. “Two of my staff drove in from Sacramento.”
St. Helena’s 30-year-old, Michelin-starred Restaurant Terra closed this year.
“It (the closing) is mostly about staffing,” said Lissa Doumani, co-owner, who reported that one of their cooks drove from Danville (62 miles away).
Fires have only made the situation more dire
“We used to get new folks coming in more from Lake County and Santa Rosa, but that’s pretty much dried up since the fires,” chef Ryder Zetts said before moving to Nashville for a new chef position.
The Napa Valley is no longer a must-stop on a culinarian’s journey. “A decade ago if you were serious about being a chef or sommelier you needed to have San Francisco, New York or the Napa Valley on your resume,” said Chris Cosentino, chef-owner of St. Helena’s Acacia House. “But now nearly every city has its own vibrant food culture, and so people can work where the cost of living is lower or in a city that’s closer to their families.”
Food competition from wineries
“Restaurants have to compete with so many wineries that are now offering food pairings and lunches,” said Chris Blanchard, a master sommelier who worked at Redd from 2005 to 2008.
In 2010, the Napa County Board of Supervisors approved wineries to include food in their tastings. In the modified version — Ordinance No. 1340 — the phrase “Marketing of wine” was allowed to “include food service, including food and wine pairings, where all such food service is provided without charge except to the extent of cost recovery.” Anticipating how the change might be abused, the supervisors added language that “Food service may not involve menu options and meal service such that the winery functions as a café or restaurant.” However, many wineries are pushing the limits.
Solutions remain elusive
Some people believe that if the county put the brakes on what has been significant growth, the county would be able to catch its breath and find some equilibrium. Some believe that the county can grow its way out of the problem, adding even more wineries, restaurants and attractions. Nearly everyone points to adding more low-cost housing, yet most communities are finding pushback from the neighbors when plans actually surface. Until a solution is found expect the problem to worsen.