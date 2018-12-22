After years of rancor, turmoil and difficulty, the Napa Valley Unified School District was looking for a fresh start in 2018 – and it got several chances, with new leaders in key positions.
In recent years, the district had been facing declining enrollment – and the consequent decline in state funding from the state, which bases its payment on the number of students attending the schools. It was discussing closing or consolidating schools, never a popular plan with parents.
But on top of that, the district’s oldest high school, Napa High School, was rocked by a hazing scandal on the championship football team in 2016. That scandal cost head football coach Troy Mott his job and led to a near collapse of the program, which had three head coaches in less than two years.
At the same time, the Board of Trustees outraged many, particularly in the alumni community, by stripping away the century-old team name and symbol, the Indian. Some Native American groups had complained that the name was offensive.
So rancorous had things become that there was an unsuccessful effort to recall the entire Board of Trustees in 2017.
Into this acrimony stepped a new face – Rosanna Mucetti.
Mucetti, former a deputy superintendent in the San Leandro Unified School District, was tapped in May to replace the retiring Superintendent Patrick Sweeney. She took over July 1 and set out on a frenetic listening tour, meeting with parents, students, staff, alumni and pretty much anyone else who would talk to her.
“I want people to know I’m extremely approachable,” Mucetti told parents at a public forum in September.
Mucetti came in with an ambitious agenda – to stem the declining enrollment, heal the hurt from the various controversies, and rebuild morale in a staff that had been beset by cost cuts and uncertainty.
She told the Register Editorial Board in September that she had inherited a strong program and staff from her predecessor but she found that the district had not always done a good job of communicating its successes and its vision, either internally to staff or externally to the public.
If the district doesn’t tell its own story, she told the board, “then someone else will fill that communication void for us” and the district will lose control over its own message.
A big reason for telling the story better, she said, would be to attract new students to stem the recent enrollment declines. While the district can’t do anything to reverse the demographic trends that have seen Napa County becoming older, it can do a better job trying to woo students lost to private schools or to attract students from nearby districts.
“We are competing for kids,” she said, and modern school districts need to think in a more competitive way.
Mucetti’s energetic approach appeared to win over at least some critics of the district. One recall organizer, who attended a public forum with the new superintendent in September told the American Canyon eagle that Mucetti “is new and you gotta give her a chance.”
But Mucetti was not the only major change in leadership during 2018. In October, Napa High Principal Annie Petrie was abruptly reassigned to a new job in the district office and the longtime principal at Browns Valley Elementary School, Frank Silva, was named to take her place.
Many critics of the district had singled out Petrie for blame in the turmoil at Napa High School, saying she was too young and inexperienced to handle the crises that beset the school. She did, however, enjoy strong support from many staff and parents, who reacted angrily to her departure. They expressed their displeasure at a public forum with Mucetti after the leadership change.
Mucetti insisted that the transfer was not an “ouster,” nor was it directly tied to the controversies at Napa High, though she admitted that she had “inherited a complicated set of circumstances.”
Silva’s hiring, however, seemed to quiet the uproar, since he has a long history with the district and enjoys wide respect.
Meanwhile, turmoil continued on the Napa High football squad, now known as the “Grizzlies.” Head coach Jesus Martinez was fired with little explanation over the summer and co-athletic director Tom Petithomme stepped in as interim coach.
The team, which had spent decades as a sure thing for the playoffs every year, had already sagged to 3-6 in 2017, after Mott’s departure. In the 2018 season, things got even worse, going 0-10, the first winless season since 1955.
As the year ended, however, the school was looking for yet another fresh start, advertising for a full-time head coach. A decision is expected by late January.