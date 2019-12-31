No. 1 Story of 2019: PG&E turns off the power

2019 saw Pacific Gas and Electric repeatedly pull the plug on thousands of Napa County residents.
This was the year of public safety power shutoffs during windy, dry October and November weather. The utility sought to avoid having falling lines in Northern California spark wildfires.
Planned blackouts hit the edges of the city of Napa. They hit American Canyon. They hit Calistoga, though a utility generator provided power to parts of town. They hit St. Helena to varying degrees, depending on the blackout. Large parts of the rural county went dark.
Napa County residents questioned a panel of state and county officials about PG&E's safety power shutoffs.
State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, gave PG&E an “F” for its performance during the first large-scale shutoff on Oct. 9 that left 32,000 county customers without power for 40 hours and longer. He said the power went out too far ahead of the strong winds and over too wide an area.
By the end of October and three shutoffs later, Dodd upped his PG&E performance grade to a D+.
“I think they’ve executed this (latest) one better than the initial one,” Dodd said. “But this one sure points out some serious flaws in their grid.”
PG&E called the shutoffs, enacted on a large scale for the first time this fall in Napa and other regional counties, as a learning experience.
“With every public safety power shutoff that we have, we improve,” PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.
St. Helenans talked about getting ready for an emergency and building neighborhood networks so that we can help each other out before first responders arrive.
At the Napa Valley Mobile Home Park on Orchard Avenue, senior residents faced the challenge of having no electricity during shutoffs. Carol De Sousa, 77, had to care for her husband Tony, who suffered from heart failure and died in late October.
“It’s been terrible trying to take care of him and contending with the blackouts,” De Sousa said. “He was sick, and we were sitting here in the dark.”
Resident Leonard Hall said half the mobile home park lost electricity during one power shutoff for 24 hours, the other half for five days. That’s because different parts of the park are on different electrical systems. Connecting a wire from two power poles 100 yards apart could put the entire park on the more reliable system, he said.
“I need to know who at PG&E is going to listen to this story?” Hall said. “Who do I call? Who do I get to connect a wire from two poles 100 yards away?”
The entire city of American Canyon went dark the evening of Oct. 26 into Oct. 29. City officials later said PG&E gave them only a few hours’ notice of the planned outage.
Napa officials are unanimous that Pacific Gas and Electric has to do better to manage shutoffs during high winds.
American Canyon City Councilmember David Oro said the shutoff raised many questions. People had to go to other communities that still had power to buy gasoline, food or a cup of coffee.
“They shouldn’t be shutting down whole cities,” Oro said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom stopped by the Las Casitas Napa Mobile Home Park in American Canyon twice for news conferences. He criticized statements by PG&E that it might take a decade to strengthen the grid.
“This is not the new normal. This cannot take 10 years to resolve. We will hold them accountable,” Newsom said.
Calistoga had to deal with more than the blackouts. The Kincade fire in neighboring Sonoma County put the city under a voluntary evacuation from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, with residents warned to be ready to leave quickly if the order came.
Socorro Padilla-Vazquez was among the residents who went to a shelter at Napa Valley College. She and her husband brought their four children, one of whom has a physical disability, and their dog.
“I wanted to leave rather than stay in Calistoga and worry,” she said. “(The evacuation) isn’t mandatory – we could return tomorrow. But what makes me the most uncertain is the wind. The fire could reach us very quickly.”
The Oct. 9 public safety power shutoff hit during harvest season in wine country. Some wineries hit by the blackout used generators of various sizes to keep making wine.
Stu Smith, co-founder of Smith-Madrone on Spring Mountain Road in St. Helena, canceled winery tastings. Smith-Madrone’s generator was too small to run the winery at full capacity.
“This is the high season. This is when heavy buyers come in – people who know wine, and want to visit, taste, and buy,” Smith said, adding that it was also a busy time for restaurants and hotels.
Rose Kapsner, who works to plan wine tours for visitors to Napa, said on Oct. 9 that some of the wineries she works with had canceled. She’d scrambled to find open wineries, she said, and as of early morning Wednesday had convinced one to hold a vineyard tour.
“It’s going to be a chaotic day for the wine industry,” she said.
The sound of generators became common in Napa County neighborhoods hit by blackouts.
Bill Senske lives in the Silverado area. He purchased a backup generator powered by propane so he would have electricity in the event of a public safety power shutoff.
“I’m ready,” Senske said before one shutoff hit.
The 2017 Atlas fire burned several hundred homes in the Silverado area, with Senske’s house surviving. Senske said the PG&E shutoff policy to try to avoid sparking wildfires makes him feel more secure.
Residents in the blackout areas who didn’t have generators used flashlights once the sun fell. Some stores in the city of Napa sold out of D batteries. At the end of a blackout, residents had to toss out spoiled refrigerator food.
Napa's blackouts are taking their toll on elderly residents who have been living alone in the dark.
By the Nov. 20 blackout, public safety power shutoff fatigue had set in. The usual fall rains hadn’t arrived by mid-October. Hills remain covered with brown, dry brush and other fuels.
“They are still very dry,” county Fire Chief Geoff Belyea said on Nov. 25. “They are still at summertime levels, if not slightly lower just because it’s been such a long period of time without any measurable precipitation.”
Then, just in time for Thanksgiving, the rains hit and the threat of public safety power shutoffs ended until the dry season next year. Blackout-weary residents could give thanks for that.
