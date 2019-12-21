Napa's Queen of the Valley Medical Center faced multiple challenges in 2019 involving relations with employee unions and a nixed attempted affiliation with St. Helena Hospital.
On Aug. 22, several dozen hospital workers and supporters picketed outside the Queen, a Providence St. Joseph hospital, “to demand contracts that provide safe staffing” according to a news release from the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW).
Workers voted to join the NUHW in November 2016, but had not yet negotiated a contract.
The hospital also faced two strikes, one that lasted about half a day and the other that lasted for 24 hours.
In September, a small group of Queen workers held a short-lived strike to pressure the hospital to agree to a union contract.
A group of 14 engineers and two painters had voted to join the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) more than a year before. The strike ended about 12 hours later when the union and hospital agreed to a contract.
In November, Queen employees represented by NUHW held a 24-hour strike, with vocal picketing outside the Napa hospital.
Workers belonging to the NUHW, which represents some 470 Queen of the Valley staffers, participated in the walk-out to pressure the hospital to agree to a union contract.
The employees included respiratory therapists, nursing assistants, medical technicians, housekeepers and food service workers. The year ended with no announcement of negotiations resulting in a contract.
David Koch, an MRI technologist who has been with the Queen for more than five years, walked the picket line in November with his colleagues.
“The hospital could have avoided this,” Koch said at the time. “We’ve been asking for a contract for three years.”
“They’ve made this a continued fight and dragged out the negotiations,” Koch said of the hospital administration.
Gabriela Caro, a patient access coordinator, also joined the strike in November. She’s been with the Queen for six years.
“We have been fighting for this contract,” said Caro at that time. “Whatever we ask” for in benefits or pay, the hospital always offers “less, less, less.”
“They’re all about the numbers,” said Caro.
Larry Coomes, hospital CEO, said the hospital has been meeting with the union since August 2018, and agreement has been reached on all issues aside from wages.
“It’s an unfortunate situation that we’ve gotten to this point,” said Coomes in November. “I believe we’ve done a good job of negotiations.”
“We are very hopeful that everybody will come back to work and that the union will return to the table with reasonable expectations and get back to working as a family caring for the community,” Coomes added.
Also in November came a surprise decision from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) that denied the proposed partnership between Adventist Health System/West and St. Joseph Health System.
“After careful review we found this proposal falls short of protecting consumers,” said Sean McCluskie, chief deputy to the Attorney General.
Under the agreement, the two Napa Valley hospitals would have been part of a joint operations agreement (JOC) to tie together regional facilities of St. Joseph Health and Adventist Health and their medical staffs in unprecedented ways. The Queen is a member of St. Joseph Health, while Adventist Health runs St. Helena hospital.
“After considering California law and regulations, as well as feedback from the public, today the DOJ denied the transaction due to concerns that it is not in the public interest, has the potential to increase health costs, and potentially limits access and availability of health care services,” said the agency's statement.
In response, the two health care groups issued a joint statement. “Both Adventist Health and St. Joseph Health are very disappointed in the outcome of this decision,” they said.
“Our intent has always been to better serve our communities, increase access to services, and create a stronger safety net for families in Northern California,” read the Adventist/St. Joseph statement.
