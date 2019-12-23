A stretch of Soscol Avenue and adjacent lands in south Napa saw dramatic change in 2019, including the debut of a large new medical complex and hundreds of new apartment homes.
More than two years after workers broke ground, the $32 million expansion of of OLE Health, one of Napa County’s largest health care providers, opened in May on Hartle Court behind South Napa Century Center.
OLE Health’s new campus was created to better meet the needs of an organization that serves more than 37,000 patients each year at nine locations, said the organization.
Because of growing patient volume, capacity at OLE Health's original headquarters on Pear Tree Lane in north Napa had become strained.
The new 29,000-square-foot campus will serve an estimated 15,000 patients a year, said OLE Health.
In July, residents of the Braydon, Napa’s new, amenity-rich apartment complex began moving into the development located west of Soscol Avenue’s Auto Row.
Residents could choose from one-, two- or three-bedroom units from 752 to 1,311 square feet. At that time, about 20 of the 282 planned units were done, according to Fairfield Residential.
Fairfield Residential is developing the 7.37-acre housing site, which looms large on the horizon west of Soscol, with views of the Napa River.
Near the Braydon, Stoddard West, a 49-unit apartment complex for low-income families, also opened in 2019. The project by Burbank Housing and the Gasser Foundation received hundreds of applications, reflecting the city's shortage of affordable housing.
In November, the Gasser Foundation sold 7 acres at 333 Soscol Ave. to a Canadian developer. That company plans to develop a commercial retail center with room for five to seven tenants.
The current tenant of the property, a Hanlees Chrysler dealership, will relocate next to an existing Subaru dealership. At the same time Hanlees ended its Volkswagen dealership, leaving Napa without a VW dealer for the first time in decades.
Also in November, the Napa Crossing South center, home to anchor tenants Marshalls, HomeGoods and Michaels, avoided a $37.3 million foreclosure. The default was originally filed on Sept. 11.
Lender Loancore Capital Credit REIT filed foreclosure proceedings against the owner, Napa Crossing South II. The foreclosure was later cancelled.
Napa Crossing North on Trancas Street and Napa Crossing South on Soscol were both developed by Pacific Properties of Chico.
