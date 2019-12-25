In the year after unspeakable tragedy rocked the heart of America’s oldest military retirement community, trouble continued to linger at its Napa Valley campus – from a scathing state audit to a messy firing to a court battle stemming from a deadly shooting.
Family members of three clinicians at The Pathway Home – a residential therapy center on Veterans Home property that treated post-9/11 veterans for battlefield trauma and brain injuries – sued the state Department of Veterans Affairs over alleged security lapses that could have prevented the March 2018 shooting that killed all three women. As the legal fight ground on, CalVet faced another courtroom battle waged by a former director of the Yountville home, who said he was illegally fired for publicizing dangerous and shoddy conditions at the 135-year-old campus.
Even the Veterans Home’s leisure-time amenities came in for stern criticism by state watchdogs. A report from state Auditor Elaine Howle chided the home for launching hot-air balloons from a nearby golf course without permits, and alleged that officials were shortchanging the home of hundreds of thousands of dollars it should have collected from the Lincoln Theater, Napa Valley Museum and swimming pool at its 615-acre Yountville property.
Hanging over events in Yountville was the continuing fallout from the events of March 9, 2018 at Pathway, an independent therapy home that leased Madison Hall on the Veterans Home property.
A retirement party for an employee was interrupted by a heavily armed former Pathway client and Afghanistan war veteran, who took the director and two clinicians hostage. By the end of an hours-long standoff with law enforcement officers, Pathway director Christine Loeber had been shot and killed along with clinical director Jennifer Gray Golick and psychologist Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, who was 26 weeks pregnant. The gunman was dead by his own hand.
Lawsuits by the families of the three women targeted CalVet along with Napa County, its sheriff’s office and Steve Lombardi, the first deputy to respond to the active shooter call.
In particular, the suit filed by the Golick family alleged that CalVet was aware of poor security at the Yountville campus – including a lack of cameras and checkpoints – and pointed to a security consultant’s 2010 report that recommended that another nonprofit sharing the building with Pathway move to a non-residential building with controlled access. Attorneys also alleged Lombardi escalated the danger by firing at the gunman through a closed door.
In a tentative ruling in September, however, Napa County Superior Court Judge Monique Langhorne hinted at dismissal of the claims by the victims’ relatives, citing court precedents stating that the state and county should not be held liable for claims of negligence or wrongful death.
No Veterans Home residents or employees were harmed in the 2018 shooting, but a former director alleged that conditions on campus were placing its aging residents in danger.
In a wrongful termination suit lodged in Napa County Superior Court in October 2018, Don Veverka claimed that CalVet employees ordered him not to contact politicians and warned he could be fired for “telling the truth” to regulators about conditions at the Yountville home.
CalVet denied his allegations but declined to comment further, citing the pending litigation.
Before his 2017 termination after three years as the Yountville administrator, Veverka said he detailed broken elevators, failing heat and air conditioning, and weak security measures to his supervisor, elected officials and the Little Hoover Commission oversight panel, which later released a report calling the Veterans Home “a crumbling crown jewel” left unsafe and inefficient from decades of neglect.
Other disputes revolved not around the Veterans Home’s safety or security, but around whether its leases were raising enough money for the benefit of its 800-plus residents.
A report published in January by state auditor Howle took the home to task for failing to collect $610,000 it should have received in various lease payments over three years. Leases paid by the operators of the Lincoln Theater, Vintage Golf Course and Napa Valley Museum generated less than market value, state officials wrote, while failing to bring free theater admission for veterans in return – a claim denied by theater management. (The museum’s manager also attacked the audit, saying it leases only the land from CalVet and built the museum building at its own expense.)
Next door, the Veterans Home began launching hot-air balloon excursions from Vintage Golf Course, yet CalVet leadership did not learn of the rides until seven years later, according to auditors, who criticized the state agency for not immediately stopping the rides to avoid the risk of accidents and deaths.
In the wake of the state audit, balloon launches ended at the golf course. The town of Yountville also walked away from a longstanding agreement with CalVet to operate the Veterans Home pool – leaving townsfolk and veterans with no community swim program during the summer – after regulators said the 20-year contract violated a five-year maximum for such pacts on state property.
Amid the disputes over security, funding and maintenance, Veterans Home leaders revealed plans to take a major step toward modernizing the campus. In April, officials announced they would seek to build a 240-bed nursing home that would replace three existing care centers while providing kitchens, dining rooms, a laundry, exam rooms and nurse stations.
The 285,000-square-foot skilled nursing center is estimated to cost $300 million, and require up to 100 more workers to join the home’s existing staff of about 950. Construction is expected to start in 2021, on nine acres behind the Holderman building and Eisenhower Hall.