No suspects in felony animal abuse case that involved baby birds being knocked from nests, trampled in downtown Napa

“One of our supporters has been keeping an eye on the nests,” he said. “She goes to walk her dog at the Commons. She’s been taking pictures of the birds and their nests. On this morning, she noticed that there was a lot of nest debris, and as she got closer, she realized the nests had been attacked.”

Comisky said if the chicks had simply been knocked out of the nests, Napa Wildlife Rescue volunteers could have collected the surviving birds and helped rehabilitate them, but these chicks were stomped on. There was also evidence to suggest some of the chicks were picked up and thrown against the concrete wall under the overpass, and some of the chicks showed signs of mutilation, he said.

Comisky said the attacker appeared to choose the nests at random, as there are still clusters of nests that remain unharmed, but he said whoever did this had the intent of hurting the birds, which is a felony.

Comisky contacted Napa County Animal Services, which he said has classified the attack as a felony animal abuse case because the Cliff swallows are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

According to the Department of Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Act prohibits the killing, capturing, selling, trading, and transport of protected migratory bird species.