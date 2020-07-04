No suspects in felony animal abuse case that involved baby birds being knocked from nests, trampled in downtown Napa

Local law enforcement is preparing to investigate an incident with felony implications after approximately 50 Cliff Swallow chicks were deliberately knocked from their nests and trampled to death in downtown Napa this week.
John Comisky, president of Napa Wildlife Rescue, was alerted to the incident on Monday when a volunteer found the bird remains scattered under the railroad overpass at the Oxbow Commons between Soscol Avenue and McKinley Street. It appears that someone or several people used rocks and long sticks to penetrate the nests, knocking them down completely in some cases.
“It was a deranged act,” Comisky said in an interview on Saturday. “These Cliff swallows — they’re songbirds. They are sweet little birds that don’t hurt anyone.”
Cliff swallows migrate from as far as South America, Comisky said. “They travel thousands of miles to get here, and they return every year.”
While Cliff Swallows have been known to build their nests, which consist of plant materials, rocks and mud, under the Napa River overpasses in downtown Napa, this is the first year volunteers have noticed nests built under the railroad bridge, Comisky said. He said Wildlife Rescue volunteers were concerned that the nests could be vulnerable because people can walk under the railroad overpass, but he never suspected anything like this would happen.
“One of our supporters has been keeping an eye on the nests,” he said. “She goes to walk her dog at the Commons. She’s been taking pictures of the birds and their nests. On this morning, she noticed that there was a lot of nest debris, and as she got closer, she realized the nests had been attacked.”
Comisky said if the chicks had simply been knocked out of the nests, Napa Wildlife Rescue volunteers could have collected the surviving birds and helped rehabilitate them, but these chicks were stomped on. There was also evidence to suggest some of the chicks were picked up and thrown against the concrete wall under the overpass, and some of the chicks showed signs of mutilation, he said.
Comisky said the attacker appeared to choose the nests at random, as there are still clusters of nests that remain unharmed, but he said whoever did this had the intent of hurting the birds, which is a felony.
Comisky contacted Napa County Animal Services, which he said has classified the attack as a felony animal abuse case because the Cliff swallows are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
According to the Department of Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Act prohibits the killing, capturing, selling, trading, and transport of protected migratory bird species.
Additionally, the birds are protected by the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, federal legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2019 that specifies crushing as an act of animal abuse.
Comisky said he’s also in contact with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to see what state laws protect migratory birds from abuse. He’s hoping to team with wardens of the department to help raise awareness that acts of animal abuse — including wild animals — have consequences.
“This is a very illegal deal,” Comisky said, adding that county animal services has turned over the case to the Napa Police Department for a formal investigation.
Comisky said he’s been in contact with Napa police and heard a case will be opened, but he hasn’t been in contact with anyone assigned to the effort.
Comisky said he understands finding the person or people responsible for the nest attack is unlikely, but he hopes that by sharing this story, people will keep an eye out for the Cliff Swallows and report any future acts of animal abuse, should they occur.
“We want people to be aware of the birds and the consequences that can come to someone who deliberately tries to hurt them,” he said. “These little songbirds are about as long as your middle finger. They’re little guys. They’re insectivores. They eat mosquitoes and other pests. They are no harm to us.”
Comisky said Cliff Swallows are also doting parents, and the birds whose nests were disturbed or knocked down continued to fly around in the area in search of their fledglings early in the week. The volunteer who found the dead birds collected the remains in a box for disposal.
Comisky said the remaining baby birds will likely remain in their nests for another 30 days before maturing enough to leave the nest permanently.
“I have no idea why anyone would do this,” he said. “Stomp on them. Throw them against the wall. I worry for the remaining nests. They’re just sitting there.”
Napa Wildlife Rescue first shared the discovery of the dead birds on its Facebook page on Wednesday. The post included photos of the bird remains and called on the community to help protect the remaining birds. The post had nearly 400 shares as of Saturday afternoon.
Anyone who may have witnessed the nest attack or has information on the case is asked to contact Napa Police at 707-257-9223.
