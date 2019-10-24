Some Upvalley residents could see the glow of the 10,000-acre Kincade fire near Geyserville in Sonoma County early Thursday, but Cal Fire reported no wildfires in Napa County.
Pacific Gas & Electric cut off power to some 7,000 Napa County customers Wednesday afternoon as a precaution since stiff winds were predicted across the North Bay overnight into Thursday morning.
The shutoffs overlapped a red flag warning from the National Weather Service which warned that "critical fire conditions" would persist through the area until Thursday afternoon.
PG&E said it would begin inspecting its lines Thursday once the winds die down and would try to restore power as quickly as possible.
The Weather Service predicted another hot, dry day for the region, with the temperature expected to reach the low 90s in the Napa Valley, with similar conditions on Friday before gradual cooling over the weekend.
At the same time, a weather system bringing stronger winds than this week's is increasingly likely to sweep over the area starting Saturday night into Sunday, the Weather Service said.
PG&E said it is monitoring the situation and could issue another round of power shutoffs if merited.