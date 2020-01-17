Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is asking the community to nominate for their 5th Annual Heart of Napa Awards. The Awards Ceremony and Luncheon will take place on Thursday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Napa Valley Expo Chardonnay Hall.
Heart of Napa gives $22,500 to outstanding Napa nonprofits and the committed individuals who serve them. All nominees and recipients will be honored at the March 19 event.
All nominations are due Wednesday, Jan. 22, by 5 p.m.
For event information, nomination submission guidelines, sponsorship, or to purchase tickets or tables, visit cvnl.org/heartevents.