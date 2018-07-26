First there was the earthquake and the tsunami. Then the three meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in March of 2011, followed by a radioactive cloud that made its way across the Pacific Ocean to grapes growing in California.
Now scientists are asking: do the wines that were eventually made from those grapes, including ones that were grown in Napa, today carry radioactive traces of the tragedy?
Technically, yes, according to a new study from a team of French researchers who posed the question. But, are the results any cause for alarm for drinkers of California wines made at the time? Hardly.
Published recently in the MIT Technology Review, the study from researchers Michael Pravikoﬀ and Philippe Hubert at the Nuclear Studies Center of Bordeaux-Gradignan in France did indeed find telltale signs of radioactivity in the California wines they investigated.
Among these were several Cabernet Sauvignons from 2009 to 2012. According to the study, larger amounts of the radioactive isotope cesium-137 were detected in wines made after the disaster in Fukushima.
Yet, as Pravikoff told the New York Times when the study was published last week, “These levels are so low, way below the natural radioactivity that’s everywhere in the world.”
The researchers’ curiosity began, they say in the study, when they came across California wines in January of last year and thought to pair the Fukushima nuclear disaster with a novel method for detecting the isotope’s presence in wine.
“The idea was then to see if, as is the case in Europe following the Chernobyl accident, we could detect a variation in the cesium-137 level in these wines,” the study reads.
To do so, the team employed low background gamma spectrometry, a technique developed by Hubert more than 20 years ago that is widely used to stave off potential wine fraud of older vintages. The method makes it possible to date wines and verify supposedly older vintages while removing the need to open any bottles.
Thanks to atmospheric nuclear weapons testing, low background gamma spectrometry can be used to date wines made roughly between 1952 and 2000. The technique also lets researchers identify wine made prior to human atomic testing, as it’s impossible for wines made before such testing to even contain traces of cesium-137.
However, the levels of the isotope in California’s post-Fukushima wines are so insignificant, researchers had to modify their detection method.
To find any hints of cesium-137 the team had to revert to a “destructive analysis” of the wine. Meaning, the wines needed to be reduced to ash.
How does one turn a Napa Cabernet into ash?
According to the study, first take wine, pour into a crystallizer and place in an oven. Then bake at 100 degrees Celsius for one hour, then at 500 degrees Celsius for eight hours. Your yield from a standard 750 milliliter bottle should be 2–4 grams of Napa Valley wine ash.
With their wine ashed, researchers then applied their low-noise gamma detectors. “It seems there is an increase in activity in 2011 by a factor of 2,” they concluded.
This is an inconsequential level of radioactivity, said the researchers, who noted another finding. “As was the case in France’s white or rosé wine,” the study said, “Californian rosé bottles lead to significantly lower values than red wines.”